20.05.2025 23:35:51

Verde And C-Twelve Partner To Commercialize Low-Carbon Asphalt Across U.S.

Verde Resources
0.10 USD 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Verde Resources Inc. (VRDR) and Australian firm C-Twelve Pty Ltd (C12) have entered a 10-year exclusive partnership to commercialize low-carbon asphalt technology throughout the United States.

This agreement follows the successful completion of their joint objectives outlined in a term sheet signed in October 2024.

Their collaboration has already shown strong results, with proof-of-concept trials conducted at the NCAT Test Track in Alabama (December 2024 and April 2025). These tests confirmed that asphalt could be produced without burning 95 percent of the fossil fuels typically required, resulting in a dramatic reduction in carbon emissions. The technology also offers a scalable model for engineered carbon removal through Verde's IP, which enables the generation of Carbon Removal Credits, creating both environmental value and a new revenue stream for companies aiming to reduce Scope emissions.

Verde CEO Jack Wong highlighted the rapid progress made with C12, attributing the success of the proof-of-concept to their shared vision. He emphasized the transformative impact of combining C12's innovative technology with Verde's focus on sustainable infrastructure to create practical, future-ready road construction solutions.

Beyond cutting emissions and improving pavement durability, the partnership supports large-scale carbon sequestration and stretches infrastructure budgets by generating Carbon Removal Credits. These credits offer a financial incentive to corporations working toward sustainability goals while supporting the development of green infrastructure.

In April 2025, Verde achieved a world-first by generating biochar-based Carbon Removal Credits from asphalt, certified by Puro.earth, a leading authority in engineered carbon removal. These credits were pre-purchased by a major global financial institution, validating the market's confidence in the technology and its role in the shift toward Net Zero.

C12 CEO Jason Lee expressed enthusiasm about advancing their R&D into commercial use through this partnership. He noted that Verde's expertise and U.S. network position them to drive widespread adoption of the technology and deliver substantial benefits to both infrastructure and the environment.

This initiative challenges the notion that sustainable solutions are costlier, proving instead that eco-friendly road construction can yield economic savings, taxpayer value, and climate-positive outcomes.

Tuesday, VRDR remained unchanged at $0.10 on the OTCQB market.

mehr Nachrichten

Gold auf $4000? Silber im Defizit! – Invest 2025 mit Jochen Staiger | BX Swiss TV

Gold auf Rekordkurs, Silber im Defizit und Uran vor der Explosion? Im exklusiven Interview auf der Invest 2025 analysiert Jochen Staiger, CEO von Swiss Resource Capital, die Lage an den Rohstoffmärkten. Erfahre, warum gerade jetzt Edelmetalle und Uran extrem spannend sind – und welche Preisziele realistisch sind.

🔍 Themen im Video:

🔹 Goldpreis-Prognose: Warum 4000 USD realistisch sind
🔹 Inflation, Verschuldung & Zentralbanken als Preistreiber
🔹 Silber: Industriemetall im Mangel – Preisexplosion vorprogrammiert?
🔹 7 Jahre Angebotsdefizit – und keine neuen Minen in Sicht
🔹 Uran: Der unterschätzte Rohstoff der Energiewende
🔹 Small Modular Reactors & Reaktorneubauten weltweit
🔹 Preisziel Uran 2025: Verdoppler möglich
🔹 Konkrete Titel-Tipps & Investmentideen
🔹 Warum Rohstoffe langfristig in jedes Portfolio gehören

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Gold auf $4000? Silber im Defizit! – Invest 2025 mit Jochen Staiger | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’670.90 18.60 BNRSDU
Short 12’903.53 13.50 SS4MTU
Short 13’373.35 8.78 B02SIU
SMI-Kurs: 12’420.14 20.05.2025 17:30:00
Long 11’713.64 19.68 BX7SBU
Long 11’417.38 13.19 BXGS2U
Long 10’969.86 8.88 B38SLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

