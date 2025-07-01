Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.07.2025 17:45:05

United Cloud Strengthens Streaming Security with Extension of NAGRAVISION Anti-Piracy Deal

Kudelski
1.34 CHF -0.59%
Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
United Cloud Strengthens Streaming Security with Extension of NAGRAVISION Anti-Piracy Deal

01.07.2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST

NAGRA NexGuard Forensic Watermarking allows Unity Cloud to detect
and shut down content theft in real-time across seven European markets.

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland, and PHOENIX (AZ), USA — July 1, 2025NAGRAVISION, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced that United Cloud, end-to-end solutions provider for telecoms and media, will continue to leverage NAGRA NexGuard Forensic Watermarking within its antipiracy platform for their clients in seven European markets. By relying on NAGRA NexGuard Forensic Watermarking as part of their streaming security strategy, United Cloud can safeguard their clients from piracy and shut down content leaks at the source and in real-time across all key operating geographies. The deployment sees the continued growth of NAGRAVISION’s industry-leading forensic watermarking solution, which now includes server-side watermarking to combat pirate activity such as CDN leeching.   

“The integration of NAGRAVISION’s solution into United Cloud’s technology ecosystem in 2022 enabled the creation of our unique platform, recently further enhanced by our award-winning AI tools,” said Sergej Berišaj, CTO of United Cloud. “Its performance in protecting content providers and rights holders across cable, satellite, and streaming services has translated directly into strong revenue protection for all our clients. Today, we can detect and shut down piracy with unmatched precision, and we’re pleased to extend our collaboration with NAGRAVISION to further strengthen our defense capabilities,” he adds. 

NAGRA NexGuard Forensic Watermarking solutions are used by major pay-TV and streaming operators to deter and combat piracy of high value content assets, including premium VOD and live sports.  They help identify the source of a content leak quickly and efficiently so that effective anti-piracy action can be taken. NexGuard forensic watermarks can be applied at a consumer session and set-top box device level to pinpoint the source of a piracy leak including those used to feed illicit streaming servers, enabling appropriate anti-piracy action.

“We’re delighted to be extending our support to United Cloud as they continue to advance content protection using NAGRA NexGuard Forensic Watermarking,” said Morten Solbakken, Executive Vice President and COO at NAGRAVISION. “NAGRAVISION prides itself on the tenure of its customer relationships– we thank United Cloud for their continued trust and use of our streaming security solutions in the fight against piracy.”

NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking solutions are used by leading content owners worldwide to protect against content theft.  Used to protect a variety of video, audio and still image assets, from production to distribution, the market-leading technology is approved by U.S. studios and leading sports leagues to safeguard high-value or sensitive content from piracy.  To learn more about NAGRA NexGuard Forensic Watermarking solutions, click here.


 

About NAGRAVISION

NAGRAVISION, the media and entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), enables content creators, providers and operators worldwide to launch, monetize and scale services at speed, offering their subscribers compelling, personalized user experiences. Its portfolio of award-winning products and services spans traditional video security, cybersecurity, cloud-based video and streaming solutions, turnkey direct-to-consumer solutions for the sports industry, and rich personalization services that drive subscriber loyalty. For more information, visit nagra.visionor follow us on LinkedIn and X.
 

About United Cloud

United Cloud is a technology provider specializing in digital entertainment, home connectivity, and publishing. Its modern, end-to-end, AI-driven solutions—deployed across seven European markets—help telecom operators, TV providers, and media companies elevate digital experiences, reduce technical complexity, operate with greater efficiency, and drive growth. Founded in 2016, United Cloud combines deep domain expertise with a future-ready technology stack to deliver scalable, secure, and user-centric digital services.

 

Media contact

Marc Demierre
Kudelski Group
Director Corporate Communications
+41 79 190 17 09
marc.demierre@nagra.com

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Kudelski Group
route de Genève 22-24
1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
Switzerland
Phone: +41 21 732 01 01
Fax: +41 21 732 01 00
E-mail: info@nagra.com
Internet: https://www.nagra.com
ISIN: CH0012268360
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2163596

 
End of News EQS News Service

2163596  01.07.2025 CET/CEST

