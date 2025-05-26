|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|
26.05.2025 11:06:57
Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 21
Company Announcement No 24/2025
|Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
|26 May 2025
Dear Sirs
Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 21
On 26 February 2025 Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,350m. The share buyback programme commenced on 3 March 2025 and will be completed by 31 January 2026.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
|Accumulated, most recent
Announcement
831,000
346,542,500.00
|19 May 2025
20 May 2025
21 May 2025
22 May 2025
23 May 2025
|12,000
12,000
12,000
12,000
16,000
|438.63
445.14
447.06
442.10
440.20
|5,263,560.00
5,341,680.00
5,364,720.00
5,305,200.00
7,043,200.00
|Total over week 21
|64,000
|28,318,360.00
|Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
895,000
374,860,860.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank A/S holds a total of 895,295 own shares, equal to 1.74% of the Bank’s share capital.
Yours sincerely
Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
Attachment
