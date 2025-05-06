Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
STAR Systems International Introduces the Falcon Dual Frequency Transponder for Tolling

SINGAPORE, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STAR Systems International, a global leader in Automatic Vehicle Identification (AVI) technology, is proud to announce the launch of a revolutionary product: the Falcon dual-frequency transponder. This innovative design marks a major leap forward in tolling technology, combining ultra-high frequency (UHF) capability for traditional tolling systems and near-field communication (NFC) capability for seamless integration with mobile applications. This opens the door to a wide range of possibilities far beyond the conventional toll systems used today.

"This is a significant step forward for electronic toll collection,” said Stephen Lockhart, Chief Technology Officer of STAR Systems International. "With the introduction of shared data in both the UHF and new NFC interface, we’re unlocking a level of versatility that hasn’t been seen before in vehicle transponders. Furthermore, this will greatly increase the connection between toll agencies and drivers.”

Falcon_Tag_On_Windshield

The Falcon transponder introduces a variety of new ways to improve enforceability for toll agencies and enhance driver experience. With integrated NFC functionality, these tags enable real-time interactions between vehicles and mobile applications.

One potential use case is High Occupancy Toll (HOT) and Express Lane Management. Vehicle occupancy declarations could be more easily enforced through mobile app verification rather than self-declaration. A sticker tag like the Falcon can be more cost-efficient and environmentally friendly compared to the traditional switchable hardcase tags. In addition, the mobile app could offer other features such as receiving alerts, checking balances, and refilling toll accounts, all enabled by the NFC interface on the Falcon tag.

The Falcon’s dual-frequency architecture opens the door for integration into broader intelligent transportation systems, including emerging Road Usage Charging (RUC) programs, parking management, mobility-as-a-service platforms, and many others. The Falcon is Gen2V2 compliant and offers advanced embedded cryptographic authentication, providing robust security for high-trust applications. This flexibility positions the Falcon dual-frequency transponder as a powerful tool in the evolution of connected vehicle infrastructure.

For more information about the Falcon and other AVI solutions that STAR Systems International offers, please contact STAR Systems at salesinquiry@star-int.net.

About STAR Systems International

Founded in 2013, STAR Systems International is a world leader in Automatic Vehicle Identification Technologies. STAR Systems focuses on providing best-in-class transponders, readers and professional consulting services for Smart City Initiatives, including Electronic Tolling (ETC), Congestion/Road Use Charging, Electronic Vehicle Registration (EVR), Express/HOT Lane, Fleet Management, Parking and Secure Access Control applications.

STAR Systems strives to ensure customer success by leveraging the Company’s technical expertise and implementation experience. For more information, please visit www.star-int.net.

Media Contact

Zhihan Chen
+(1) 469-838-2649
zhihan.chen@star-int.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71ee0d09-1b14-4ce8-9735-c4d90839a4fb


