01.04.2025 22:00:00

Ontex completes the divestment of its Brazilian business to Softys

Ontex Group
8.57 EUR 0.47%
Aalst, Belgium, April 1, 2025 – Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX], a leading international developer and producer of personal care products, announces that it has completed the divestment of its Brazilian business activities to Softys S.A., a personal hygiene company with operations across Latin America and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Empresas CMPC S.A., headquartered in Chile.

The transaction includes Ontex’s business in Brazil and its manufacturing facility in Senador Canedo in the State of Goiás. The business develops, manufactures, commercializes and distributes diapers and pants for the baby care market under the PomPom, Cremer, Sapeka and Turma da Mônica brands, as well as for the adult care market under the Bigfral brand. It employs approximately 1,400 employees.

Gustavo Calvo Paz, CEO of Ontex, said: "Reaching this milestone allows us to focus further on our retailer brands and healthcare in Europe and North America, where we have significant growth drivers for the future. Moreover, the proceeds from the sale will further reduce our indebtedness, putting us in an even stronger position to further execute our transformation. I am convinced that Softys is well placed to take the business forward, enabled by the talent and expertise of our teams."

Aggregate net cash proceeds received at closing, net of cash/debt disposed, are €81 million, after the impact of tax-related and transaction costs, hedging expenses, as well as provisional balance sheet adjustments. On top of this amount, €18 million* will be put in escrow at closing.  The divestment proceeds will be used to reduce Ontex’s outstanding gross financial debt further.

[*] Amounts in € based on the current BRL/EUR exchange rate.

Enquiries

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through retailers and healthcare providers. Employing some 7,000 people, Ontex has a presence in 14 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussel and is a constituent of the Bel Mid® index. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.

Attachment


