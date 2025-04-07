Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’047 -5.2%  SPI 14’786 -4.9%  Dow 38’110 -0.5%  DAX 19’790 -4.1%  Euro 0.9377 -0.7%  EStoxx50 4’656 -4.6%  Gold 2’974 -2.1%  Bitcoin 67’825 1.8%  Dollar 0.8574 -0.4%  Öl 64.7 -2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Swiss Life1485278Partners Group2460882NVIDIA994529ABB1222171Holcim1221405
Top News
Analysefirma prognostiziert: S&P 500-Korrektur dürfte anhalten
u-blox verkauft Cellular-Satellite Communications an Trident IoT
Novo Nordisk-Aktie fester: Medicare und Medicaid decken Adipositas-Medikamente nicht weiter ab
EFG- und Swissquote-Aktien: Mistrades zeigen falsches Bild
Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT & Co. fallen: Rüstungswerte im Zollsog - Rheinmetall mit Übernahme
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs Aktie 41917613 / DK0060952919

Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

07.04.2025 20:23:50

Netcompany - Reduction of Share Capital in Netcompany Group A/S

Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs
34.88 EUR -2.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement
No. 11/2025

                                                7 April 2025

At the Annual General Meeting on 4 March 2025, a decision was passed to reduce the share capital by DKK 2,500,000 by cancelling 2,500,000 treasury shares.

No objections to the share capital reduction have been received. Thus, registration of the share capital reduction was made by the Danish Business Authority on 7 April 2025.

Following the cancellation of the 2,500,000 shares, the share capital of Netcompany Group A/S has a current nominal value of DKK 47,500,000 divided into 47,500,000 shares with a face value of DKK 1, corresponding to a total of 47,500,000 voting rights.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten