Lleida.net increased its sales by 16% in 2024 and recorded profits of €883,000, according to its audited data

Madrid, April 28.- Spanish tech company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) increased its sales by 16% during 2024, reaching €19.05 million, according to audited data released today to the market.

The company closed the previous year with an audited EBITDA of €3.24 million, representing a significant increase over the €84,000 recorded in 2023.

This result confirms the company's recovery after the losses of 2023.

During 2024, the company achieved an audited net profit of €883,000, compared to losses of €2.65 million recorded in 2023.

On February 4, 2025, Lleida.net announced its preliminary results to the stock market. Following the audit, the final figures show minor variations from the initial advance, confirming the success of its recovery plan.

Lleida.net CEO Sisco Sapena highlighted that "The audited results clearly reflect the effort and rigor with which we have implemented our strategy. Not only have we returned to profitability, but we have done so by strengthening all our business lines and significantly improving our balance sheet.”

All of Lleida.net's business lines grew by double digits in fiscal year 2024.

The ICX Wholesale division recorded an increase of 24%, reaching €6.92 million, while the Registered Electronic Notification line grew by 25% to €2.04 million.

Likewise, SMS solutions for end customers rose by 13% to €3.77 million, and the Contracting line grew by another 13% to €3.47 million.

The company's net financial debt fell by 22% to €7.41 million, compared to €9.46 million at the end of 2023. This financial improvement was achieved thanks to strict cost control and measures taken to optimize costs, including a 19% reduction in personnel expenses and a 22% reduction in external services.

Lleida.net also increased its consolidated gross margin by 11% to €10.18 million, although the gross margin on sales fell slightly to 53.44% due to the greater relative weight of SMS lines in total turnover.

Founded in 1995, Lleida.net is one of Europe's leading providers of electronic certification, notification, and signature technology services.

The company has more than 300 patents granted in over 60 countries, positioning itself as a benchmark for innovation. It is currently listed on the stock exchanges in Madrid, Paris, New York, Stuttgart, and Frankfurt.





