25.03.2025 15:00:00

LEADING EDGE MATERIALS TO REAPPLY FOR NORRA KARR STRATEGIC PROJECT STATUS

Leading Edge Materials
0.17 CAD -43.33%
LEADING EDGE MATERIALS TO REAPPLY FOR NORRA KÄRR STRATEGIC PROJECT STATUS

Vancouver, March 25, 2025 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials” or the "Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) provides an update for the 100% owned Norra Kärr Heavy Rare Earth Elements ("HREE”) Project.

  • A decision on the Company’s application for Strategic Project status under the Critical Raw Materials Act ("CRMA”) has been made. Norra Kärr has not made the EU’s first list of Strategic Projects. The Company will reapply when a new call for applications is announced.
  • Since submitting the application in August 2024, the Company has made tangible progress with Norra Kärr, including the significant milestone of submitting a new application for an Exploitation Concession (Bearbetningskoncession)—a 25-year mining lease—and continues to explore creative pathways to early and sustainable production.
  • The application process stipulated that: "Strategic Projects make a meaningful contribution to the security of the Union’s supply of strategic raw materials. They are or will become technically feasible within a reasonable timeframe, showing expected production volumes, and implemented sustainably with a sufficient estimated confidence level.” 
  • The Company’s Rapid Development Plan ("RDP”) for extraction at Norra Kärr, aims to achieve the shortest possible timeframe to production of heavy rare earth element concentrate and nepheline syenite. A phased development approach is under consideration to enable early access to the deposit, initial production and sales of nepheline syenite, cash flow generation, and stockpiling of HREE concentrate for later processing and sales. This approach minimizes both risk and environmental impact.  

Kurt Budge, Chief Executive Officer, writes:

"Although it is disappointing that Norra Kärr was not included in the first list of Strategic Projects, the progress made since last August has been substantial. Unfortunately, there has not yet been an opportunity to update the EU on these significant developments.

While selection would have been an advantage, the reality remains clear: geopolitical tensions and fragile global trade flows make Norra Kärr essential to Sweden and Europe’s supply of heavy rare earth elements.

Norra Kärr is the most advanced heavy rare earth elements project in Europe and a world-class deposit. The redesigned project, reflected in the new mining lease application, prioritizes environmental stewardship—ensuring the protection of natural values and access to clean water—while proposing a sustainable mining operation that will supply critical heavy rare earth elements and valuable industrial minerals.

Swedish Minister for Energy, Business, and Industry, and Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch has emphasized:

"Metals and minerals are essential for strengthening Swedish competitiveness and growth, and they are absolutely crucial to the green transition. They build prosperity and welfare for future generations. In this challenging geopolitical climate, we must also reinforce our security and independence."

Norra Kärr is a strategic necessity. With Europe’s urgent demand for HREEs, accelerating its development is no longer optional; it is imperative.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Leading Edge Materials Corp.

Kurt Budge, CEO

For further information, please contact the Company at:
1.778-373-6727
info@leadingedgematerials.com
www.leadingedgematerials.com

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on developing a portfolio of critical raw material projects located in the European Union. Critical raw materials are determined as such by the European Union based on their economic importance and supply risk. They are directly linked to high growth technologies such as lithium-ion batteries and permanent magnets for electric motors and wind power that underpin the sustainability transition of society. The portfolio of projects includes the 100% owned Woxna Graphite mine (Sweden), 100% owned Norra Kärr Heavy Rare Earth Elements project (Sweden), and the 51% owned Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance (Romania).

Additional Information

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, on March 25, 2025, at 07:00 AM Vancouver time.

Leading Edge Materials is listed on the TSXV under the symbol "LEM”, OTCQB under the symbol "LEMIF” and Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol "LEMSE”. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company’s Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and may be contacted via email CA@mangold.se or by phone +46 (0) 8 5030 1550.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information”, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may”, "would”, "could”, "will”, "intend”, "plan”, "anticipate”, "believe”, "estimate”, "expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company’s future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, changes in the Company’s intended use of proceeds from the Private Placement, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

