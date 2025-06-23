Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’855 -0.1%  SPI 16’423 -0.2%  Dow 42’582 0.9%  DAX 23’269 -0.4%  Euro 0.9404 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’222 -0.2%  Gold 3’369 0.0%  Bitcoin 84’281 2.2%  Dollar 0.8125 -0.6%  Öl 70.4 -8.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171Novartis1200526
Top News
Einbruch beim Goldpreis? Citi erwartet kräftige Korrektur
Hedgefonds stösst sämtliche NVIDIA-Aktien ab: Top-Investor sieht Risiken
Tesla-Aktie: Tesla setzt in Indien auf Importe statt auf Fertigung im Land
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Palantir-Aktie im Fokus: Kritik am Einsatz bei Kleinkriminalität wächst
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

24.06.2025 00:04:31

IFF Unveils New 75,000 Sq. Ft. Innovation-Driven GBS Hub In Hyderabad

International Flavors & Fragrances
71.14 CHF -7.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), a global leader in flavors, fragrances, and biosciences, has relocated its Global Business Services - GBS center in Hyderabad to a newly built, 75,000-square-foot facility in the city's prime financial district.

The state-of-the-art office is designed to support up to 600 employees and is part of IFF's broader strategy to enhance operational agility, innovation, and global support capabilities.

Equipped with advanced infrastructure, collaborative workspaces, and cutting-edge technologies, the new center will strengthen IFF's ability to serve customers with greater efficiency. CFO Mike DeVeau emphasized that the move underscores the company's commitment to building a future-ready and innovation-driven workplace, drawing on the vibrant cultural and tech ecosystem of Hyderabad.

The facility includes an Innovation Studio focused on experimentation in automation, robotics, and AI, with future enhancements planned. Sustainability is central to the design, with features like solar lighting, rainwater harvesting, and a target of LEED Gold certification. High-speed connectivity, advanced security, and ergonomic spaces further enhance the work environment.

Chief People & Culture Officer Deborah Borg highlighted that the space was designed to foster wellness, inclusion, and collaboration, positioning it as a key enabler for IFF's growth in India and globally. The Hyderabad center joins IFF's expanding network of innovation and business hubs worldwide.

Monday, IFF closed at $73.76, up 0.09%, and is trading flat after hours on the NYSE.