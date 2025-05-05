Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.05.2025 23:35:00

IDEX Biometrics ASA: Results of the exercise of Warrants B

Reference is made to the announcement by IDEX Biometrics ASA (the "Company") on 12 December 2024 regarding the listing of Warrants A and Warrants B on Oslo Stock Exchange. Warrants B were exercisable between 31 March 2025 and 11 April 2025, and all Warrants B not exercised within such time lapsed without compensation to the holder.

A total of 36,767 Warrants B were exercised, resulting in an aggregate subscription for 36,767 new shares (the "New Shares") in the Company, each Warrant B having an exercise price of NOK 0.15.

The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the allocation of New Shares to the exercising holders of Warrants B and has consequently resolved to increase the share capital of the Company.

Payment for the allocated New Shares falls due one week after the Board's resolution. The New Shares will be issued upon registration of the share capital increase in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

Following registration of the share capital increase in connection with the exercise of Warrants B, the Company's share capital will be NOK 38,316,309.99, divided into 3,831,630,999 shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.01.

For more information relating to the Warrants, please refer to the Prospectus approved and published by the Company on 13 November 2024.

For further information contact:

Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel: +47 95092322

E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com

About IDEX Biometrics:

IDEX Biometrics ASA ( IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com .

About this notice:

This notice was published by Kristian Flaten, CFO, 5 May 2025 at 23:35 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.  This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.


