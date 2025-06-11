Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs

11.06.2025 20:05:08

IDEX Biometrics ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - 11 June 2025

IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs
Kristian Flaten, CFO in IDEX Biometrics ASA, has bought 1,608,809 shares in IDEX Biometrics ASA, at a price of NOK 0.01 per share through the subsequent offering.

After this transaction, Flaten owns 2,608,809 shares in IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Please refer to the attached notification for further details.

For further information contact:

Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel: +47 95092322

E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


