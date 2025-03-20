Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.03.2025 13:45:00

HONKARAKENNE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ REPORT, FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AND REMUNERATION REPORT FOR 2024 HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED

Honkarakenne Oy
2.69 EUR 0.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen

HONKARAKENNE OYJ        Stock Exchange Release         20 March 2024 at 2:45 p.m.  

HONKARAKENNE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ REPORT, FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AND REMUNERATION REPORT FOR 2024 HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED

Honkarakenne has published its Board of Directors’ Report, Financial Statements and the Auditor’s Report for year 2024.

The Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements as well as the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) Financial Statements are attached to this release and also available on the company's website https://investors.honka.com/en/investors/reports_and_presentations.

The ESEF Financial Statements in Finnish has been certified by an auditor.

In addition, Honkarakenne Oyj has published today the Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for the year 2024. The report on the Corporate Governance and the Remuneration Report have been prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code for listed companies, and they are attached to this release and available on the company's website https://investors.honka.com/en/investors/corporate_governance and https://investors.honka.com/en/investors/corporate_governance/remuneration.

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Maarit Jylhä
CFO

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Maarit Jylhä, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, maarit.jylha@honka.com

Attachments:

Honkarakenne Oyj Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements 2024
Financial Statements in ESEF format
Honkarakenne Oyj Remuneration Report 2024
Honkarakenne Oyj Corporate Governance Statement 2024

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 90,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2024, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 36.7 million, of which exports accounted for 29%. www.honka.fi

Attachments


