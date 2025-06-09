Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
09.06.2025 19:15:00

GTT: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

Gaztransport et technigaz
167.40 EUR -0.95%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, June 9, 2025

Date Total number of shares Theoretical total number of voting rights1 Net total number of voting rights2
May 31, 2025 37,117,772 37,117,772 37,030,337

Investor Relations Contact         
information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87
                        

1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).

2 Excluding treasury shares

Attachment


