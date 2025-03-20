Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Golden Ocean Group Aktie
20.03.2025 23:00:00

GOGL - Filing of 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (the "Company”) announces that its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the "Annual Report”) has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission”). The Annual Report may be accessed through the Company’s website, www.goldenocean.bm, or in the link below. The Annual Report is also available on the website of the Commission, www.sec.gov.

Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Company’s complete 2024 audited financial statements, by contacting the Investor Relations department.

        
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
March 20, 2025

Contact Person:
Peder Simonsen: Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS
+47 22 01 73 40

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 

