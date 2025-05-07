Fnac Darty: Information regarding the arrangements for taking part in the combined general meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of May 28, 2024, Conditions for obtaining or consulting the documents pr

Ivry-sur-Seine, France — May 7, 2025

REGULATED INFORMATION

Information regarding the arrangements for taking part in the combined general meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of May 28, 2024

Conditions for obtaining or consulting the documents prepared for the meeting

The shareholders of the Company are invited to participate in the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) to be held on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 4.30 pm (Paris time) at:

Urban Station - ESPACE DU CENTENAIRE

189, rue de Bercy – 75012 Paris

The general meeting will be broadcast live here (in French only) and a replay will also be available on the Company’s website www.fnacdarty.com.

Proxy/postal voting forms must be received by Uptevia by Saturday, May 24, 2024 at the latest.

In addition, the Votaccess online voting platform will been open at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 12, 2025 and will remain open until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 (Paris Time).

The preliminary notice of meeting containing the agenda and the proposed resolutions has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO – French bulletin of legal notices) dated April 21, 2025 (Bulletin n°48) and the notice of meeting will be published in the BALO and in a journal of legal notice on May 12, 2025. The procedures for participating and voting at this Meeting are set out in these notices.

All those documents and information related to this general meeting will be made available to shareholders in accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions in force. Documents and information provided for by Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are made available on the website of Group (www.fnacdarty.com section Investors / Shareholders / Documents relating to the General Meetings / May, 28th 2025 Combined General Meetings), as of today.

In addition, in accordance with applicable regulatory provisions:

Registered shareholders can, until the fifth day (inclusive) before the meeting, request from the Company to receive the documents referred to in Articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, including at their request, by way of an electronic mail. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the presentation of a certificate of registration in the bearer share accounts kept by the empowered intermediary.





All shareholders can consult the documents referred to in Articles L.225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code at the Company's registered office from the date of the notice of meeting and for at least fifteen days prior to the date of the meeting.





Finally, shareholders are entitled to submit written questions before the general meeting. Any questions should be submitted, (preferably by email to actionnaires@fnacdarty.com or by registered letter with confirmation of receipt sent to the Company’s registered office), no later than the fourth business day before the date of the general meeting, namely Thursday, May 23, 2024 included. They must be accompanied by a certificate of registration.

