Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’114 -1.0%  SPI 16’523 -0.9%  Dow 41’079 0.6%  DAX 23’116 -0.6%  Euro 0.9312 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5’230 -0.6%  Gold 3’386 -1.3%  Bitcoin 79’232 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8207 -0.2%  Öl 61.3 -1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Ausblick: Beyond Meat präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Airbus-Aktie niediger: 56 Airbus-Auslieferungen im April
Ausblick: Fluence Energy verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
UBS-Aktie freundlich: UBS streicht in Frankreich weniger als 50 Stellen
Novo Nordisk-Aktie steigt trotzdem: Novo Nordisk kappt Jahresziele
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

07.05.2025 18:30:00

Fnac Darty: Information regarding the arrangements for taking part in the combined general meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of May 28, 2024, Conditions for obtaining or consulting the documents pr

Groupe FNAC
31.65 EUR -0.47%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Ivry-sur-Seine, France — May 7, 2025

REGULATED INFORMATION

Information regarding the arrangements for taking part in the combined general meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of May 28, 2024

Conditions for obtaining or consulting the documents prepared for the meeting

The shareholders of the Company are invited to participate in the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) to be held on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 4.30 pm (Paris time) at:

Urban Station - ESPACE DU CENTENAIRE
189, rue de Bercy – 75012 Paris

The general meeting will be broadcast live here (in French only) and a replay will also be available on the Company’s website www.fnacdarty.com.

Proxy/postal voting forms must be received by Uptevia by Saturday, May 24, 2024 at the latest.

In addition, the Votaccess online voting platform will been open at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 12, 2025 and will remain open until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 (Paris Time).

The preliminary notice of meeting containing the agenda and the proposed resolutions has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO – French bulletin of legal notices) dated April 21, 2025 (Bulletin n°48) and the notice of meeting will be published in the BALO and in a journal of legal notice on May 12, 2025. The procedures for participating and voting at this Meeting are set out in these notices.

All those documents and information related to this general meeting will be made available to shareholders in accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions in force. Documents and information provided for by Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are made available on the website of Group (www.fnacdarty.com section Investors / Shareholders / Documents relating to the General Meetings / May, 28th 2025 Combined General Meetings), as of today.

In addition, in accordance with applicable regulatory provisions:

  • Registered shareholders can, until the fifth day (inclusive) before the meeting, request from the Company to receive the documents referred to in Articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, including at their request, by way of an electronic mail. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the presentation of a certificate of registration in the bearer share accounts kept by the empowered intermediary.

  • All shareholders can consult the documents referred to in Articles L.225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code at the Company's registered office from the date of the notice of meeting and for at least fifteen days prior to the date of the meeting.

Finally, shareholders are entitled to submit written questions before the general meeting. Any questions should be submitted, (preferably by email to actionnaires@fnacdarty.com or by registered letter with confirmation of receipt sent to the Company’s registered office), no later than the fourth business day before the date of the general meeting, namely Thursday, May 23, 2024 included. They must be accompanied by a certificate of registration.

About Fnac Darty
Operating in 14 countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and domestic appliances. Since 2021, the Group has accelerated its shift towards a model focused on omnichannel, services, and sustainability. Fnac Darty’s revenue was nearly €8 billion in 2024. With over 30,000 employees and a multi-format network of more than 1,500 stores since the acquisition of Unieuro, the Group is also ranked as a major e-commerce player.
For more information : www.fnacdarty.com

CONTACTS
ANALYSTS/INVESTORS
Domitille Vielle – Head of Investor Relations – domitille.vielle@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 03 86 05 02
Laura Parisot – Investor Relations Manager – laura.parisot@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 64 74 27 18

PRESS
Bénédicte Debusschere – Head of Media Relations and Influence – benedicte.debusschere@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 48 56 70 71

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Groupe FNAC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Groupe FNAC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Die David-Schere erklärt: 5 Kennzahlen für starke Aktien – am Beispiel von SAP

Seit Anfang 2023 präsentieren der Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsenexperte David Kunz jeweils drei sorgfältig ausgewählte Aktien im BX Morningcall.
Eine Begrifflichkeit, die im Zusammenhang mit der Titelauswahl immer wieder fällt, ist die «David-Schere».

Was verbirgt sich hinter der #David-Schere? In diesem Video erklärt François Bloch, warum diese Methode zur #Aktienbewertung eine echte Geheimwaffe ist – und was sie so treffsicher macht.
Gemeinsam mit David Kunz nehmen wir den Technologiegiganten #SAP unter die Lupe und zeigen anhand von fünf Kennzahlen, warum diese Aktie derzeit besonders spannend ist.:

✅ Umsatz
✅ EBIT
✅ EBIT Marge
✅ Dividende
✅ Gewinn pro Aktie

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Die David-Schere erklärt: 5 Kennzahlen für starke Aktien – am Beispiel von SAP

Inside Trading & Investment

10:30 Marktüberblick: FMC überzeugt mit Zahlenwerk
09:13 SMI hängt am 38er-Durchschnitt fest
09:07 US-Zollpolitik und Investitionsentscheidungen im Pharmabereich
07:43 Die David-Schere erklärt: 5 Kennzahlen für starke Aktien – am Beispiel von SAP
06:13 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Gewinnserie gerissen
06.05.25 Logo WHS Apple nicht mehr Nr. 1! Einstiegschance oder Warnsignal? Quartalszahlen & Zölle im Fokus.
06.05.25 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG
06.05.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, SGS, VAT Group
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’715.73 18.74 B0LSNU
Short 12’948.63 13.57 SS4MTU
Short 13’419.01 8.81 BDGS0U
SMI-Kurs: 12’113.76 07.05.2025 17:31:11
Long 11’740.00 19.83
Long 11’480.00 13.84
Long 11’040.00 8.82
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novo Nordisk-Aktie steigt trotzdem: Novo Nordisk kappt Jahresziele
Rheinmetall-, HENSOLDT & Co nach Abschlägen erholt: Rüstungsaktien unter Druck nach politischem Beben in Berlin
SPI-Wert ARYZTA-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in ARYZTA von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen
HENSOLDT-Aktie gefragt: Rüstungsboom beschert HENSOLDT Auftragsbestand in Rekordhöhe
Palantir überzeugt mit Zahlen: Warum die Palantir-Aktie dennoch abrutscht
Vor Zinsentscheid der Fed: SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Chinesische Börsen legen letztlich zu
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
ARYZTA-Aktie: ARYZTA setzt sich neue Wachstumsziele
ON Semiconductor-Aktie tiefer: ON Semiconductor verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen - Umsatz überrascht positiv
BMW-Aktie im Plus: Deutlicher Gewinnrückgang in Q1

Top-Rankings

KW 18: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 18: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 18: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}