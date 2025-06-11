Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’352 -0.1%  SPI 17’040 0.0%  Dow 42’867 0.3%  DAX 23’988 -0.8%  Euro 0.9396 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’415 -0.1%  Gold 3’338 0.5%  Bitcoin 90’154 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8226 0.0%  Öl 66.9 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Ausblick: Adobe veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
KI-Siri verspätet sich - Apple erklärt Hintergründe
Leonteq-Aktie: Zusammenarbeit mit islamischer Bank in Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten
Analysten sehen Risiken: US-Aktienmarkt vor dem Rückschlag?
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Ölfilter im Tesla - wie grün sind E-Autos wirklich?
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

11.06.2025 08:00:04

EQS-News: Weng Fine Art: Sale of the Artnet Stake completed

Weng Fine Art
5.30 EUR 0.95%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Weng Fine Art AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Weng Fine Art: Sale of the Artnet Stake completed

11.06.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release from June 11, 2025

Weng Fine Art: Sale of the Artnet Stake completed

 

The sale of the stake in artnet AG (Artnet) has now been completed and the purchase price of almost EUR 20 million for the Artnet shares acquired has been paid to Rüdiger K. Weng and the companies under his control. Weng Fine Art AG (WFA) accounted for EUR 15,187,500 of this amount.

WFA will use the high cash inflow primarily to reduce its bank liabilities and, as a result, will terminate its cooperation with three banks for the time being in the coming months. This will reduce the number of financing partners to three or four banks in the near future. The management plans to invest the remaining part of the income in the development of promising new business areas, among other things. The Management Board will provide details on this later this year.

WFA CEO Rüdiger K. Weng comments on discussions about a potentially even higher takeover price for Artnet shareholders as follows: "In my view, speculation about a possibly higher consideration for the shareholders as part of the takeover process is absurd. Beowolff Capital is likely to have already acquired or been promised more than 70% of the shares by now, so there is no longer any room for any promising counteroffer from any side."

Rüdiger K. Weng's opinion on hopes of a higher price in a possible squeeze-out procedure is as follows: "Hans Neuendorf and Family & Friends have continuously drawn on the assets and income of Artnet for over two decades until both the equity and the cash holdings were completely depleted. Without a capital injection from outside, Artnet would probably have had to file for insolvency within the next few weeks or months. Against this background, the purchase price of EUR 11.25 per share that I negotiated is already optimized and can only be justified by Artnet's very valuable brand and its wealth of data. In contrast, I expect the figures for the operations in 2024 and 2025, which will be published soon, will look catastrophic. Against this background, I consider it extremely unlikely that an even higher price could be achieved in a possible squeeze-out. WFA and I have therefore decided to sell all our shares to Beowolff Capital. However, it is possible that WFA will acquire a stake in the company resulting from the merger of Artnet and Artsy at a later date."

 

About Weng Fine Art

Weng Fine Art AG (WFA) is a leading art trading company in Europe. The company, based in Monheim am Rhein, was founded in 1994 by Rüdiger K. Weng and has been the only art trading company in Europe listed on the stock exchange since 2012. With currently three business divisions and a team of art, finance and digital experts, the company serves customers all over the world. The company focuses on trading works by internationally renowned 20th and 21st century artists such as Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Edvard Munch, Emil Nolde, Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Wassily Kandinsky, Andy Warhol, Gerhard Richter, Joseph Beuys, Ai Weiwei, Damien Hirst and Robert Longo.

Weng Fine Art currently concentrates on the business-to-business sector and supplies the major international auction houses as well as renowned dealers and galleries. With its Swiss subsidiary ArtXX AG, WFA operates an e-commerce business for limited serial artworks by the most important contemporary artists under the “Weng Contemporary” brand.

Together with partners from the financial and technology industry, Weng Art Invest is involved in the development of the digital art market based on blockchain technology in order to facilitate access to the art market for collectors and investors and to create transparency for art as an asset class. Further information can be found at: www.wengfineart.com


11.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

2153372  11.06.2025 CET/CEST