EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG publishes figures for the first quarter of 2025:

Equity (net asset value) amounts to EUR 257.9 million, which corresponds to EUR 60.24 per share.

Equity ratio decreases slightly to 94.9% (31 December 2024: 95.5%)

Berlin, 12th June 2025 - MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) announces the preliminary IFRS consolidated results for the first quarter of 2025. Accordingly, equity decreased by 7.2% from EUR 277.9 million as of 31 December 2024 to EUR 257.9 million as of 31 March 2025. The net asset value (NAV) per share decreased from EUR 64.90 (31 December 2024) to EUR 60.24 as of 31 March 2025. At the same time last year, the NAV per share was EUR 58.77 (31 March 2024).

The IFRS result for the period decreased from EUR 0.67 million (31 March 2024) to EUR -19,97 Mio. on 31 March 2025. This result is mainly due to the valuation of the listed investments on the balance sheet date, which does not affect liquidity. MPH AG is an investment company whose investments are recognised as financial assets under the balance sheet item ‘Financial assets’ and are measured at fair value through profit or loss as at the balance sheet date.

The equity ratio fell slightly from 95.5% to 94.9% and remains at a very high level.

On 31 May 2025, the investment CR Energy AG announced in an ad-hoc announcement that it will probably file for insolvency proceedings in the next few days. In addition to current market developments, the reason for the expected application is the unwillingness of lenders to extend working capital loans further. According to the announcement, the current projects of subsidiaries are not expected to be affected by this. The Management Board of CR Energy is continuing to hold talks with investors for the provision of equity and debt capital.

M1 Kliniken AG increased consolidated sales by 9.5% to EUR 92.7 million and EBIT by 29% to EUR 8.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. The Group EBIT margin increased from 8.1% to 9.5%. In the lucrative ‘Beauty segment’, the EBIT margin even increased from 22% to 26%. The M1 Group plans to continue its profitable growth trajectory in 2025. Sales of between EUR 100 million and EUR 120 million are targeted for the Beauty segment for the year as a whole. By 2029, this is set to increase to between EUR 200 and 300 million - with a sustainable EBIT margin of at least 20%. With the proposed dividend of EUR 0.50 per share, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of M1 are reaffirming the company's dividend policy.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board of MPH Health Care AG have decided to propose again a dividend of EUR 1.20 per dividend-bearing share at this year's Annual General Meeting on 17 July 2025.



MPH Health Care AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the acquisition, development and sale of companies and company shares, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-financed and privately financed segments. However, MPH also utilises the potential offered by high-growth and profitable sectors outside the healthcare market.

