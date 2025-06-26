Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.06.2025 19:18:39

EQS-DD: Kontron AG: ENNOCONN INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT CO., LTD, buy

Kontron
21.13 CHF -3.88%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.06.2025 / 19:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: ENNOCONN INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT CO., LTD

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Fu-Chuan
Last name(s): Chu
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Kontron AG

b) LEI
5299002PSXXMVHB26433 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.5 EUR 20,000 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.5000 EUR 20,000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
25/06/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: FRAA - STOCK EXCHANGE FRANKFURT - REGULATED MARKET
MIC: XFRA


26.06.2025 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: https://www.kontron.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




99542  26.06.2025 CET/CEST