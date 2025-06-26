|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|
26.06.2025 19:18:39
EQS-DD: Kontron AG: ENNOCONN INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT CO., LTD, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
26.06.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kontron AG
|Industriezeile 35
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.kontron.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
99542 26.06.2025 CET/CEST
