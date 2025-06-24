Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-DD: Dermapharm Holding SE: Dr. Andreas Eberhorn, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.06.2025 / 16:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Eberhorn

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dermapharm Holding SE

b) LEI
5299009F0KNZINQQQK37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
33.50 EUR 49,982.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
33.5000 EUR 49,982.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/06/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


