20.06.2025 09:00:03

EQS-AGM: STRABAG SE: Amendment of the dividend announcement

STRABAG
68.60 CHF -15.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: STRABAG SE / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
STRABAG SE: Amendment of the dividend announcement

20.06.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STRABAG SE
Villach
AMENDMENT OF THE DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
regarding the dividend for the 2024 financial year
ISIN: AT000000STR1 

The 21st Annual General Meeting of STRABAG SE held on 13 June 2025 voted to pay out a dividend of € 2.50 per dividend-bearing share for the 2024 financial year, with dividend payment date on 24 June 2025 and ex-dividend date of 18 June 2025. The dividend announcement was published on 13 June 2025.

1.    Original dividend announcement

According to the dividend announcement of 13 June 2025, the dividend was to be paid by means of value rights (ISIN AT0000A3MQR9) that were to be registered on 24 June 2025 for each bearer share at the custodian bank of the respective shareholder. The value rights would have entitled the shareholders to receive the dividend against reciprocal and simultaneous transfer of the value rights.

In the dividend announcement, the company had expressly reserved the right to change the modalities of the dividend payment.

2.    Amended dividend announcement

Payment of the dividend for the 2024 financial year, approved by the Annual General Meeting held on 13 June 2025, will be made directly to the respective custodian bank of the shareholders via OeKB CSD GmbH on 24 June 2025.

The payment of the dividend via OeKB CSD GmbH without the use of value rights has now become possible because other means have been found to ensure that STRABAG SE does not pay a dividend to MESCHDUNARODNAJA KOMPANIJA AKZIONERNOE OBSCHTSCHESTWO “RASPERIA TRADING LIMITED” [MKAO “Rasperia Trading Limited”] during the dividend pay-out.

The dividend will be paid out less 27.5% capital gains tax by means of a credit entry at the custodian bank. The paying agent is Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Am Stadtpark 9, 1030 Vienna.

As a result of the amended procedure, no value rights will be registered for shareholders with regard to the dividend for the 2024 financial year. A reimbursement of expenses is therefore not applicable.

Villach, June 2025 
The Management Board

20.06.2025 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: STRABAG SE
Donau-City-Straße 9
1220 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 1 22422 – 1089
Fax: +43 1 22422 - 1177
E-mail: investor.relations@strabag.com
Internet: www.strabag.com
ISIN: AT000000STR1
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)

 
End of News EQS News Service

2157966  20.06.2025 CET/CEST