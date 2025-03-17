|
17.03.2025 15:31:41
EQS-Adhoc: Viscom SE publishes preliminary figures for the 2024 financial year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Viscom SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Viscom SE publishes preliminary figures for the 2024 financial year
Hanover, 17 March 2025 – Based on preliminary, unaudited figures for the 2024 financial year, Viscom SE (ISIN DE0007846867) achieved incoming orders at Group level of around € 75.1 million (previous year: € 113.2 million), which is below the forecast range for incoming orders of € 80 to 95 million. Incoming orders were negatively impacted by a reluctance to invest in the automotive and industrial electronics sectors and also by an order cancellation of around € 4 million from a customer in the battery sector.
In the 2024 financial year, the group generated revenue of around € 84.1 million (previous year: € 118.8 million), which was within the forecast range for 2024 revenue (€ 80 million to € 95 million).
Group EBIT, taking into account special items, totalled € -11.8 million (previous year: € 6.6 million) and was impacted in particular by restructuring expenses of € 4.7 million and value adjustments on receivables of around € 2 million. The largest portion of the impairment recognised on receivables was attributable to the customer Northvolt, which is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings. Due to the economic situation, extensive personnel adjustments were made in the Viscom Group as part of restructuring and cost-cutting measures in 2024. A total of 145 employees across all divisions were affected by staff reductions.
Viscom SE will not pay a dividend for the 2024 financial year due to the net accumulated loss of around € 10.3 million expected at Viscom SE level. The basic dividend policy of distributing at least 50 % of the reported positive consolidated net profit for the period remains unaffected.
These preliminary figures are subject to the audit and the auditor's opinion as well as the approval of the annual financial statements by the Supervisory Board. The audited and approved annual financial statements for 2024, including the forecast for the 2025 financial year, will be published on
Contact:
Viscom SE
Investor Relations
Sandra M. Liedtke
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Tel.: +49-511-94996-791
Fax: +49-511-94996-555
investor.relations@viscom.de
End of Inside Information
17-March-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Viscom SE
|Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
|30455 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 511 94 996 791
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 511 94 996 555
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@viscom.de
|Internet:
|www.viscom.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007846867
|WKN:
|784686
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2101778
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2101778 17-March-2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Viscom AG
|
15:31
|EQS-Adhoc: Viscom SE veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2024 (EQS Group)
|
15:31
|EQS-Adhoc: Viscom SE publishes preliminary figures for the 2024 financial year (EQS Group)
|
09.12.24
|Neuer Gesamtarbeitsvertrag in der grafischen Industrie vereinbart (AWP)
|
05.12.24
|EQS-AFR: Viscom SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
05.12.24
|EQS-AFR: Viscom SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
03.12.24
|EQS-DD: Viscom SE: Dr. Martin Heuser, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
03.12.24
|EQS-DD: Viscom SE: Dr. Martin Heuser, buy (EQS Group)
|
14.11.24
|EQS-DD: Viscom SE: Dirk Schwingel, buy (EQS Group)