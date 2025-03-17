EQS-Adhoc: Viscom SE publishes preliminary figures for the 2024 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Viscom SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Viscom SE publishes preliminary figures for the 2024 financial year

Hanover, 17 March 2025 – Based on preliminary, unaudited figures for the 2024 financial year, Viscom SE (ISIN DE0007846867) achieved incoming orders at Group level of around € 75.1 million (previous year: € 113.2 million), which is below the forecast range for incoming orders of € 80 to 95 million. Incoming orders were negatively impacted by a reluctance to invest in the automotive and industrial electronics sectors and also by an order cancellation of around € 4 million from a customer in the battery sector.

In the 2024 financial year, the group generated revenue of around € 84.1 million (previous year: € 118.8 million), which was within the forecast range for 2024 revenue (€ 80 million to € 95 million).



The EBIT before special items at Group level totalled around € -7.1 million and was therefore within the forecast range for 2024 for Group EBIT before special items (€ -7.2 million to € -2.9 million).

Group EBIT, taking into account special items, totalled € -11.8 million (previous year: € 6.6 million) and was impacted in particular by restructuring expenses of € 4.7 million and value adjustments on receivables of around € 2 million. The largest portion of the impairment recognised on receivables was attributable to the customer Northvolt, which is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings. Due to the economic situation, extensive personnel adjustments were made in the Viscom Group as part of restructuring and cost-cutting measures in 2024. A total of 145 employees across all divisions were affected by staff reductions.

Viscom SE will not pay a dividend for the 2024 financial year due to the net accumulated loss of around € 10.3 million expected at Viscom SE level. The basic dividend policy of distributing at least 50 % of the reported positive consolidated net profit for the period remains unaffected.

These preliminary figures are subject to the audit and the auditor's opinion as well as the approval of the annual financial statements by the Supervisory Board. The audited and approved annual financial statements for 2024, including the forecast for the 2025 financial year, will be published on

25 March 2025.

