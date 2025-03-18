Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Knaus Tabbert Aktie [Valor: 57059284 / ISIN: DE000A2YN504]
18.03.2025 23:52:39

EQS-Adhoc: Knaus Tabbert AG: Preliminary results for the 2024 financial year and forecast for 2025

Knaus Tabbert
13.56 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
Knaus Tabbert AG: Preliminary results for the 2024 financial year and forecast for 2025

18-March-2025 / 23:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

According to preliminary figures, KNAUS TABBERT reached a consolidated revenue of EUR 1,082.1 million in the 2024 financial year (previous year: EUR 1,441.0 million). The lower consolidated revenue in 2024 was mainly due to the production stoppages totalling more than two months in the 2024 financial year.

After taking into account significant effects from adjustments, particularly in connection with necessary restructuring measures, preliminary adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 28.4 million in the 2024 financial year (previous year: EUR 123.8 million). This corresponds to an EBITDA margin (adjusted) of 2.6%. On the one hand, the lower revenue had an impact on the earnings situation (negative economies of scale). On the other hand, temporary measures to promote sales as well as risk provisions and specific valuation allowances had an additional negative impact on earnings.

Forecast 2025

In the 2025 financial year, the Management Board expects consolitated revenue of around one billion euros (EUR 1,000 million). Earnings power, expressed in terms of the adjusted EBITDA margin, is expected to be in the range of 5.0% to 6.5%.

All information on the 2024 business figures is based on unaudited and preliminary figures in accordance with IFRS.



End of Inside Information

18-March-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8583 / 21-1
Fax: +49 (0)8583 / 21-380
E-mail: info@knaustabbert.de
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de
ISIN: DE000A2YN504
WKN: A2YN50
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2102706

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2102706  18-March-2025 CET/CEST

