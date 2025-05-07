|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
07.05.2025 21:03:35
EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Deutsche Konsum REIT informs about the current status of the reorganisation planning
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Publication of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation)
Potsdam, Germany, 7 May 2024 – Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (the "Company") (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3 | WKN: A14KRD | ticker symbol: DKG) has today received a first working status of the restructuring plan from FTI-Andersch AG, which was engaged to prepare the restructuring report. This restructuring plan will be discussed further in detail with the relevant creditors.
The current plan for the sustainable restructuring of the Company envisages property disposals with sales proceeds of EUR 350 to 450 million by the end of 2027.
The Company expects that the restructuring negotiations will extend beyond the end of May 2025 and is currently in talks for the conclusion or extension of standstill agreements.
Contact:
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
End of Inside Information
07-May-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
|14482 Potsdam
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)331 740076517
|Fax:
|+49 (0)331 740076599
|E-mail:
|kt@deutsche-konsum.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-konsum.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A14KRD3
|WKN:
|A14KRD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2132582
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2132582 07-May-2025 CET/CEST