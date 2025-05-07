EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Deutsche Konsum REIT informs about the current status of the reorganisation planning

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Deutsche Konsum REIT informs about the current status of the reorganisation planning



07-May-2025 / 21:03 CET/CEST

Deutsche Konsum REIT informs about the current status of the reorganisation planning

Potsdam, Germany, 7 May 2024 – Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (the "Company") (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3 | WKN: A14KRD | ticker symbol: DKG) has today received a first working status of the restructuring plan from FTI-Andersch AG, which was engaged to prepare the restructuring report. This restructuring plan will be discussed further in detail with the relevant creditors.

The current plan for the sustainable restructuring of the Company envisages property disposals with sales proceeds of EUR 350 to 450 million by the end of 2027.

The Company expects that the restructuring negotiations will extend beyond the end of May 2025 and is currently in talks for the conclusion or extension of standstill agreements.

