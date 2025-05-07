Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.05.2025 21:03:35

EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Deutsche Konsum REIT informs about the current status of the reorganisation planning

Deutsche Konsum REIT
2.69 CHF 0.94%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Deutsche Konsum REIT informs about the current status of the reorganisation planning

07-May-2025 / 21:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation)


Deutsche Konsum REIT informs about the current status of the reorganisation planning

Potsdam, Germany, 7 May 2024 – Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (the "Company") (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3 | WKN: A14KRD | ticker symbol: DKG) has today received a first working status of the restructuring plan from FTI-Andersch AG, which was engaged to prepare the restructuring report. This restructuring plan will be discussed further in detail with the relevant creditors.

The current plan for the sustainable restructuring of the Company envisages property disposals with sales proceeds of EUR 350 to 450 million by the end of 2027.

The Company expects that the restructuring negotiations will extend beyond the end of May 2025 and is currently in talks for the conclusion or extension of standstill agreements.

 

Contact:

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
The Management Board
Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 331 74 00 76 - 517
E-mail: kt@deutsche-konsum.de

 



End of Inside Information

07-May-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)331 740076517
Fax: +49 (0)331 740076599
E-mail: kt@deutsche-konsum.de
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
WKN: A14KRD
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
EQS News ID: 2132582

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2132582  07-May-2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

