26.06.2025 23:31:36

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) reported a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $22.0 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $22.6 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $158.7 million from $150.4 million last year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.0 Mln. vs. $22.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $158.7 Mln vs. $150.4 Mln last year.

