Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’318 0.2%  SPI 16’978 0.2%  Dow 42’320 -0.3%  DAX 24’324 0.2%  Euro 0.9379 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’411 0.1%  Gold 3’354 -0.7%  Bitcoin 83’059 -3.1%  Dollar 0.8194 0.1%  Öl 65.3 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla11448018Roche1203204Holcim1221405Sandoz124359842UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882
Top News
Sicherheitsrisiko Quantencomputer: Google warnt vor Schwächen bei Bitcoin und RSA
Elon Musk vor Gericht: US-Bundesrichter lässt Klage wegen DOGE zu
KI-Revolution: Welche Aktien vom Hype um Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren - neben NVIDIA
Bitcoin auf tiefstem Stand seit mehreren Wochen
Broadcom-Aktie im Minus: Broadcom verfehlt Erwartungen trotz Gewinnsprung
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.06.2025 01:19:49

Dine Brands To Issue $600 Mln In Class A-2 Notes, Plans To Refinance Existing Debt

DineEquity
21.00 EUR -1.87%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN), the parent company of Applebee's, IHOP, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop, announced that it has entered into a purchase agreement for the issuance and sale of $600 million in Series 2025-1 Class A-2 Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes.

These notes, bearing an annual interest rate of 6.720% and a five-year term, will be issued through two of Dine Brands' indirect special purpose subsidiaries in a privately placed securitization.

The subsidiaries will hold the domestic franchising, rental, and financing assets of Applebee's and IHOP, with cash flows from these assets supporting the interest and principal payments on the Class A-2 Notes. Dine Brands also plans to align the maturities of its funding structure by replacing the existing Series 2022-1 Class A-1 Variable Funding Senior Notes with new Series 2025-1 Class A-1 Notes on similar terms.

Proceeds from the Class A-2 Notes will go toward repaying outstanding amounts on the 2019-1 Refinancing Notes, covering refinancing transaction costs, and supporting general corporate activities. As of March 31, 2025, the 2019-1 Notes had an outstanding balance of approximately $594 million. Meanwhile, $224 million remained available under the 2022-1 Notes, with $100 million drawn and $1 million pledged for letters of credit.

The transaction is expected to close around June 17, 2025, subject to standard closing conditions. The announcement also clarified that this release does not represent an offer or solicitation to buy or sell the notes, which are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may only be sold under specific exemptions.

Thursday, DIN closed at $24.00, down 2.72%, and is currently trading slightly higher at $24.01, up 0.04% on the NYSE.