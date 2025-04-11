Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
11.04.2025 04:15:12

CK Life Sciences Files Patent Applications for Circular mRNA TROP2 Cancer Vaccine

CK Life Sciences International
0.05 EUR -56.90%
EQS Newswire / 11/04/2025 / 04:15 CET/CEST

Breast Cancer Animal Studies Show Unprecedented Anti-Cancer Efficacy of 100% Tumor Growth Inhibition

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 April 2025 - CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. ("CK Life Sciences"), a leader in cancer vaccine development, announces the latest progress in its pharmaceutical R&D, namely the filing of an Original Grant Patent application in Hong Kong and a provisional patent application in the United States for novel cancer vaccines targeting Trophoblast Cell Surface Antigen 2 ("TROP2").

TROP2 is a cell surface glycoprotein that is overexpressed in a wide range of cancers, including breast, lung, pancreatic, and colorectal cancers. This protein plays a critical role in cell proliferation, migration, and invasion, and its overexpression is frequently linked to aggressive tumor behavior and poor clinical outcomes. Given its high expression in cancer cells and minimal presence in normal tissues, TROP2 has emerged as a promising therapeutic target in oncology.

TROP2-positive triple-negative breast cancer animal study demonstrated 100% tumor growth inhibition

TROP2 cancer vaccines covered by the patent application include innovative circular mRNA (circRNA) and fusion protein vaccine constructs that can induce robust T cell immune responses and have demonstrated impressive tumor growth inhibition in preclinical studies of triple-negative breast cancer and colorectal cancer. The results of animal studies involving triple-negative breast cancer ("TNBC") have been encouraging, with mouse models showing 100% tumor growth inhibition after receiving the TROP2 cancer vaccine. Overall, 100% inhibition of tumor growth was achieved in four of the five studies when mice were treated with a TROP2 vaccine candidate, while the remaining study demonstrated approximately 80% tumor growth inhibition.

Triple-negative breast cancer disproportionately prevalent and aggressive among Asian women

The results of animal studies of the TROP2 cancer vaccines are of particular relevance to the Asian region. Breast cancer rates in Asia are rising sharply, with younger women widely affected. In particular, TNBC shows both higher prevalence and more aggressive behavior in Asian populations compared to Western counterparts. Additionally, TNBC has fewer treatment options and demonstrates significantly higher rates of metastasis and recurrence than other breast cancer subtypes.

Unprecedented anti-cancer efficacy

"TROP2 is an exciting therapeutic target and preclinical studies of our cancer vaccine in triple-negative breast cancer exhibited 100% inhibition of tumor growth, demonstrating unprecedented anti-cancer efficacy. We look forward to advancing our TROP2 cancer vaccine expeditiously into clinical trials to benefit patients and believe it holds significant potential in preventing cancer recurrence," said Dr. Melvin Toh, Chief Scientific Officer at CK Life Sciences.

Data on the TROP2 cancer vaccines will be presented at upcoming cancer conferences. In recent years, CK Life Sciences has showcased its growing early-stage cancer vaccine pipeline through preclinical data presentations at leading oncology conferences, alongside the filing of multiple patents. Developed in its Hong Kong-based R&D laboratories, these innovative vaccines target a broad spectrum of tumor antigens, immune checkpoint proteins, and other key components within the tumor-immune microenvironment.
About CK Life Sciences

CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. (stock code: 0775) is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. With a mission of improving the quality of life, CK Life Sciences is engaged in healthcare research and development, with operating businesses that enable its R&D sustainability. Regarding pharmaceutical research and development, CK Life Sciences' operations are focused on conducting research and development into cancer vaccines and pain management solutions. CK Life Sciences is a member of the CK Hutchison Group. For additional information, please visit www.ck-lifesciences.com.

News Source: CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc.

11/04/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
