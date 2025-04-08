Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Bouygues : press release : Formalities for obtaining or consulting documents in preparation for the Combined Annual General Meeting

Bouygues
Press release

Paris, 08/04/2025

COMBINED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF 29 APRIL 2025

FORMALITIES FOR OBTAINING OR CONSULTING DOCUMENTS IN PREPARATION FOR THE COMBINED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Convening Notice published in the Balo (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on 11 April 2025 contains the agenda and describes the arrangements for participating in and voting at in the Annual General Meeting. The Notice of Meeting containing the draft resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors was published in the Balo on 14 March 2025. The Universal Registration Document containing the reports submitted to the Annual General Meeting was published on 25 March 2025.
All of the documents and information relating to the Annual General Meeting, as well as the postal and proxy vote forms are available on the company’s website at:


www.bouygues.com
under Investors & shareholders > Investing in Bouygues > Annual General Meeting


Shareholders may, in accordance with the conditions and time limits specified in Article R. 225-88 of the French Commercial Code, ask that the documents referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of said Code be sent to them electronically, at an e-mail address designated by them, by sending an e-mail to Bouygues.

 

BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • bouygues.com
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with share capital of €378,957,797 •
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

