SMI 11’809 1.4%  SPI 16’000 1.4%  Dow 39’607 1.1%  DAX 21’962 3.1%  Euro 0.9392 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’099 2.8%  Gold 3’326 1.1%  Bitcoin 76’464 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8274 -0.4%  Öl 66.5 0.5% 
24.04.2025 08:48:38

Bitget Upgrades Liquidity Incentive Program with Top-Tier Maker Rebate for Institutional Traders

Bitget Upgrades Liquidity Incentive Program with Top-Tier Maker Rebate for Institutional Traders

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced a major upgrade to its Liquidity Incentive Program, set to take effect on May 1, 2025. The revamped program introduces a more competitive fee structure, enhanced rewards, and expanded coverage for both spot and futures markets. This strategic update aligns with Bitget’s commitment in 2025 to serving institutional investors, improving liquidity depth, and trading efficiency across its platform.

The upgraded program introduces a tiered system with market-leading fee incentives, including maker rebates of up to -0.012% on spot and -0.005% on futures, and taker fees starting as low as 0.02% and 0.025%, respectively. For the first time, maker rebates will apply to major perpetual contract trading pairs such as BTCUSDT and ETHUSDT, significantly enhancing rewards for liquidity providers and high-frequency trading firms. Around 130 futures pairs now enjoy Bitget’s top-tier fee rates, with more to be added in the following months after regular liquidity review.

To further accelerate onboarding, new liquidity providers can submit historical trading records to receive a tier upgrade, granting access to better fee rates and higher API rate limits from the start.

"In 2025, one of our top strategic priorities is the expansion of Bitget's institutional ecosystem. By upgrading our liquidity incentives, we aim to create a more attractive and sustainable environment for market makers and professional traders. Strong institutional participation not only drives market depth but also contributes to the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

This announcement follows Bitget’s recent upgrade of its institutional lending services, which now support over 50 collateral assets with flexible loan terms of up to 12 months — providing institutions with scalable and efficient access to capital. In parallel, Bitget also launched invite-only live trading for its Unified Account, enabling professional traders to manage spot, margin, and futures positions under one simplified interface. Together, these enhancements form a critical part of Bitget’s broader institutional strategy, aimed at delivering a seamless, high-performance infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of sophisticated trading firms.

For more details on the updated program, visit: Liquidity Incentive Program

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin priceEthereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavusoglu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüs (Boxing Gold medalist) and Ilkin Aydin (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: WebsiteTwitterTelegramLinkedInDiscordBitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b9afced-50cf-4e3f-8e6c-9a72728bd526


