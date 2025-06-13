Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Aktien von Lufthansa und TUI tiefer: El Al, Lufthansa, Swiss und Co. streichen Flüge nach Israel
AstraZeneca-Aktie kaum bewegt: Milliardenschwerer Forschungsdeal in China
RWE-Analyse: Bernstein Research bewertet RWE-Aktie mit Market-Perform in neuer Analyse
Aktienempfehlung Siemens Energy-Aktie: Bernstein Research bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)-Analyse: Bernstein Research verleiht ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)-Aktie Underperform in jüngster Analyse
13.06.2025 12:00:00

Bitget Onchain Rolls Out Major Feature Upgrades to Empower Smarter Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced a series of powerful feature upgrades including limit order, smart position TP/SL, and new token alert, for its Onchain platform, aimed at providing users with more precision, control, and real-time insights into onchain trading.

The latest updates introduce key enhancements to trading execution, risk management, market tracking, and user experience. Limit order functionality is now live, allowing traders to define their own execution prices with greater precision and efficiency. The Onchain platform also supports smart take-profit and stop-loss tools, enabling users to pre-set target profits or losses and automate position management with a single click. To give traders greater flexibility, gas and slippage settings can now be adjusted across multiple modes.

Bitget Onchain has also improved its real-time market visibility. K-line candlestick charts are now updated live, ensuring users have access to the most current market data as prices move. A new chart overlay combines price data with market capitalization, offering a dual-layered perspective for more informed decision-making.

The platform also introduced a new token subscription feature that sends instant alerts when new tokens are listed, helping users stay ahead of emerging opportunities. Search functionality has also been upgraded to support direct queries using contract addresses, making it easier to identify high-potential assets. In addition, Bitget Onchain has launched a new sharing feature that allows users to showcase their open positions and trading performance seamlessly across platforms.

"At Bitget, we're committed to building a seamless and intelligent onchain trading environment,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "With these new features, users gain more precision, better automation, and deeper visibility into the market—all essential to staying ahead in a fast-moving space and making smarter trading decisions.”

Bitget Onchain was officially launched on April 7, 2025, as a frictionless onchain trading solution for all users. By combining the speed and simplicity of a CEX with direct access to onchain assets, it allows users to trade using USDT from their spot accounts across major chains such as Solana, BNB Chain, and Base. To date, Bitget Onchain has included over 230 trendy assets, recorded over 1 million cumulative trading actions, and facilitated over $200 million in total trading volume.

With CEX-grade security and AI-powered token screening, Bitget Onchain makes DeFi trading simpler, safer, and more accessible, especially for new users seeking early opportunities in emerging markets.

For more information on Bitget OnChain, please visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform. Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavusoglu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüs (Boxing Gold medalist) and Ilkin Aydin (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0f2ea8b-9246-40f2-a7f4-0805abd9cfd5


Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Tim Schäfer live aus New York – dieses Mal mit einem spannenden Blick auf abgestürzte Blue-Chip-Aktien, bei denen sich ein Einstieg lohnen könnte. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz analysiert Tim prominente Verlierer der letzten Monate, die möglicherweise vor einer Erholung stehen.

Themen im Video:
🔹 Merck & Co. (USA) – Probleme mit Impfstoffen und Patentlaufzeiten
🔹 Pfizer – Wachstumsdruck durch auslaufende Patente
🔹 United Health – Ermittlungen und steigende Gesundheitskosten
🔹 Novo Nordisk – Abnehmspritze, Wettbewerb und Marktkorrektur
🔹 Nike – Konsumflaute und neue Konkurrenz
🔹 Estée Lauder – Kursabsturz, China-Schwäche und Hoffnung auf Turnaround
🔹 Campbell Soup – Value-Aktie mit attraktiver Dividende
🔹 Regeneron – Erfolgreiche Gründerstory mit Herausforderungen

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Inside Trading & Investment

09:30 UBS Logo Europa: Der alte Kontinent stellt sich neu auf
09:13 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise haussieren nach Iran-Angriff durch Israel
08:41 SMI vor holprigem Wochenausklang
12.06.25 Logo WHS DocuSign Aktie unter Druck – aber KI-Plattform könnte alles verändern! Lohnt sich der Einstieg?
12.06.25 Julius Bär: 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Logitech International SA
12.06.25 Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.06.25 Airbus bekommt Aufwind aus China
10.06.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Logitech, Nestlé, Novartis, Swisscom
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Boeing-Aktie knickt ein: Flugzeug mit rund 240 Menschen stürzt in Indien ab
BYD Aktie News: BYD am Donnerstagnachmittag mit Kursverlusten
Israel greift Iran an: SMI und DAX tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Handelsstreit im Fokus: US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX schliesslich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
RWE-Aktie im Plus: RWE erzielt hohe Nachfrage bei Hybridanleihe
BYD-Aktie nach Bonusaktien-Zuteilung optisch billiger - was Anleger wissen müssen
CureVac-Aktie 35% im Plus: BioNTech plant Übernahme von CureVac
NVIDIA und Novo Nordisk mit Partnerschaft für KI-gestützte Arzneimittelentwicklung - Aktien in Grün
Kurswende bei NVIDIA-Aktie? BofA sieht neuen Fokus bei KI-Investitionen
Militärsparte von Iveco: Leonardo und Rheinmetall wohl ohne Chance - Aktien uneins

KW 23: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 23: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 23: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
