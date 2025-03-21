|
21.03.2025 08:15:00
Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 13 March 2025 to 19 March 2025
Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 13 March 2025 to 19 March 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 75 855 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 13 March 2025 to 19 March 2025:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|13 March 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 619
|36.27
|36.62
|35.62
|385 151
|MTF CBOE
|7 546
|36.25
|36.62
|35.64
|273 543
|MTF Turquoise
|1 642
|36.24
|36.62
|35.66
|59 506
|MTF Aquis
|954
|36.21
|36.60
|35.66
|34 544
|14 March 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|8 641
|35.86
|36.18
|35.62
|309 866
|MTF CBOE
|4 066
|35.74
|36.06
|35.60
|145 319
|MTF Turquoise
|870
|35.76
|36.04
|35.58
|31 111
|MTF Aquis
|423
|35.89
|36.00
|35.78
|15 181
|17 March 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|9 821
|36.38
|36.60
|36.18
|357 288
|MTF CBOE
|3 847
|36.37
|36.54
|36.22
|139 915
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|18 March 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 089
|36.62
|37.18
|36.22
|369 459
|MTF CBOE
|3 911
|36.68
|37.18
|36.30
|143 455
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|19 March 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|9 560
|36.46
|36.62
|36.28
|348 558
|MTF CBOE
|3 866
|36.45
|36.60
|36.28
|140 916
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|Total
|75 855
|36.30
|37.18
|35.58
|2 753 813
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 121 shares during the period from 13 March 2025 to 19 March 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 13 March 2025 to 19 March 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|13 March 2025
|1 521
|35.82
|36.16
|35.60
|54 482
|14 March 2025
|600
|35.77
|35.90
|35.60
|21 462
|17 March 2025
|600
|36.27
|36.30
|36.20
|21 762
|18 March 2025
|600
|36.76
|36.80
|36.74
|22 056
|19 March 2025
|800
|36.38
|36.50
|36.30
|29 104
|Total
|4 121
|148 866
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|13 March 2025
|600
|36.50
|36.60
|36.40
|21 900
|14 March 2025
|400
|35.95
|36.00
|35.90
|14 380
|17 March 2025
|1 200
|36.41
|36.60
|36.22
|43 692
|18 March 2025
|600
|36.84
|37.00
|36.72
|22 104
|19 March 2025
|600
|36.58
|36.70
|36.52
|21 948
|Total
|3 400
|124 024
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 30 567 shares.
On 19 March 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 767 100 own shares, or 5.10% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
