Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 10 April 2025 to 16 April 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 28 February 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 10 April 2025 to 16 April 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 69 183 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 10 April 2025 to 16 April 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 10 April 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 31.43 32.15 30.75 314 305 MTF CBOE 4 000 31.43 32.15 30.75 125 724 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 11 April 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 30.90 31.25 30.20 308 967 MTF CBOE 4 000 30.91 31.20 30.15 123 622 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 14 April 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 31.62 31.85 31.30 316 165 MTF CBOE 4 000 31.57 31.75 31.30 126 292 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 15 April 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 346 31.73 31.95 31.50 328 293 MTF CBOE 3 654 31.65 31.90 31.50 115 667 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 16 April 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 590 32.11 32.50 31.65 307 943 MTF CBOE 3 593 32.11 32.40 31.65 115 378 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — Total 69 183 31.54 32.50 0.00 2 182 355

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 600 shares during the period from 10 April 2025 to 16 April 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 10 April 2025 to 16 April 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 10 April 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 11 April 2025 800 30.48 30.70 30.20 24 384 14 April 2025 400 31.45 31.60 31.30 12 580 15 April 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 16 April 2025 400 31.70 31.80 31.60 12 680 Total 1 600 49 644





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 10 April 2025 2 000 32.07 32.20 30.90 64 140 11 April 2025 1 600 30.91 31.20 30.80 49 456 14 April 2025 1 000 31.77 31.85 31.60 31 770 15 April 2025 1 200 31.98 32.05 31.80 38 376 16 April 2025 1 200 32.35 32.50 32.20 38 820 Total 7 000 222 562

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 36 067 shares.

On 16 April 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 045 160 own shares, or 5.61% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

