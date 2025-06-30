Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.06.2025 21:18:54

Annual Results 2024

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Annual Results/Financing
Annual Results 2024

30-Jun-2025 / 21:18 CET/CEST

Annual Results 2024

Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 30 June 2025, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, is a Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production and marketing of oral, denture, orthodontic and wound care products and a leader in dental care innovation, presents its 2024 financial statements, approved by its Board of Directors and audited by its Statutory Auditors.

For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com.

bonyf’s strengths

  • Products with patented formulations
  • Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations
  • Proven clinical efficacy
  • Commercial presence in 37 countries
  • Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability
  • A fast-growing oral and dental care market

 

About bonyf

Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market.

For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com.

 

bonyf

Jean-Pierre Bogaert

investor@bonyf.com

 


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Language: English
Issuer: bonyf NV
Kalvekeetdijk 179, box 105
8300 Knokke-Heist
Belgium
Phone: +41 79 412 42 79
E-mail: president@bonyf.com
Internet: www.bonyf.com
ISIN: BE6333353298
EQS News ID: 2162852

 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2162852  30-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

