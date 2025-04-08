|
bonyf Advances to Phase 3 in the Development of Alginate-Organic Denture Fixative Cream
Clinical Study Confirms Exceptional Performance and High Tolerability
Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 8 April 2025, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), a leader in dental consumer goods and professional dental consumables, announces that it has successfully advanced to Phase 3 in the development of its innovative Alginate-Organic Olive-oil based Denture Fixative Cream following a positive clinical-dermatological application study conducted by Dermatest GmbH (Germany).
The study assessed the product’s efficacy and safety after daily application over five consecutive days by healthy denture wearers.
The primary objective of the study was to evaluate the retention, stability, and functional benefits of the Alginate-Organic Olive-oil based Denture Fixative Cream while also investigating its tolerability according to stringent clinical-dermatological test criteria.
The results were highly encouraging, demonstrating that Alginate-Organic Olive-oil based Denture Fixative Cream significantly improves masticatory ability and provides long-lasting retention for upper dentures, with holding times of up to 24 hours when applied according to instructions.
Additionally, the study confirmed the excellent tolerability of the product. All participants completed the five-day application period without experiencing any adverse reactions, such as irritation or allergic responses.
These findings underscore the unique positioning of bonyf’s Alginate-Organic Olive-oil based Denture Fixative Cream as a superior solution in the market—offering both extended hold performance and a healthy, organic-based formulation.
“The successful outcome of this study is a significant milestone for bonyf, as we continue our mission to develop cutting-edge solutions that enhance the well-being of denture wearers”, said CEO, Jean-Pierre Bogaert.
bonyf remains committed to innovation and plans to accelerate preparations for market launch, with Alginate-Organic Olive-oil based Denture Fixative Cream poised to set a new standard in denture care.
For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com.
bonyf’s strengths
- Products with patented formulations
- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations
- Proven clinical efficacy
- Commercial presence in 37 countries
- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability
- A fast-growing oral and dental care market
About bonyf
Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market.
For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com.
