Grand City Properties Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 8,50 Euro belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern habe einen Rückgang beim operativen Ergebnis (FFO I) gemeldet, da gestiegene Kosten dem Mietwachstum gegenübergestanden hätten, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Jahresziele seien dennoch angehoben worden, da das flächengleiche Mietwachstum nach wie vor solide sei./ck/edh;
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.08.2023 / 06:53 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
|
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|
Analyst:
UBS AG
|
Kursziel:
8.50 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|
Kurs*:
7.28 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
16.68%
|
Rating update:
Neutral
|
Kurs aktuell:
7.27 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16.92%
|
Analyst Name::
Charles Boissier
|
KGV*:
-
