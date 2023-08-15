Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Neue KI-Chatbot-Sensation auf Bitcoin-Basis? So will ChatBTC falsche Antworten verhindern
Implenia-Aktie leichter: Gewinn trotz Rückgang deutlich über den Erwartungen
Novavest-Aktie: Bewertungsverlusten belasten Halbjahresergebnis
Alcon-Aktie gibt dennoch ab: Umsatz- und Gewinnplus im zweiten Quartal
Berkshire Hathaway passt Portfolio von Öl-Aktien an: Diese Werte befanden sich im Q2/2023 im Depot von Warren Buffett
16.08.2023 10:47:31

Grand City Properties Neutral

Grand City Properties
6.82 CHF 0%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 8,50 Euro belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern habe einen Rückgang beim operativen Ergebnis (FFO I) gemeldet, da gestiegene Kosten dem Mietwachstum gegenübergestanden hätten, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Jahresziele seien dennoch angehoben worden, da das flächengleiche Mietwachstum nach wie vor solide sei./ck/edh;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.08.2023 / 06:53 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.08.2023 / 06:53 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
8.50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral 		Kurs*:
7.28 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
16.68%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
7.27 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16.92%
Analyst Name::
Charles Boissier 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

10:47 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
10:11 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
18.07.23 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
07.07.23 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.06.23 Grand City Properties Buy Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
mehr Analysen

