Grand City Properties Hold

Grand City Properties
6.82 CHF 0%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Halbjahreszahlen und etwas erhöhten Jahreszielen des Immobilienkonzerns auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 8 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.08.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.08.2023 / 06:42 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Hold
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
8.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold 		Kurs*:
7.32 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
9.36%
Rating update:
Hold 		Kurs aktuell:
7.58 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5.54%
Analyst Name::
Thomas Rothäusler 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

