17.08.2023 12:22:13
Grand City Properties Hold
Grand City Properties
6.82 CHF 0%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Halbjahreszahlen und etwas erhöhten Jahreszielen des Immobilienkonzerns auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 8 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.08.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.08.2023 / 06:42 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Hold
|
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|
Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|
Kursziel:
8.00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Hold
|
Kurs*:
7.32 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
9.36%
|
Rating update:
Hold
|
Kurs aktuell:
7.58 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5.54%
|
Analyst Name::
Thomas Rothäusler
|
KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|12:22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.08.23
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.08.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.08.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.07.23
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
