Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’007 0.3%  SPI 16’680 0.3%  Dow 44’458 0.5%  DAX 24’550 1.4%  Euro 0.9304 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’446 1.4%  Gold 3’314 0.4%  Bitcoin 88’102 1.6%  Dollar 0.7939 -0.3%  Öl 70.2 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Roche1203204Clara Technologies131810301UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Amrize143013422Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528
Top News
Krypto statt PayPal? Kraken startet Angriff mit neuer Zahlungs-App
Geldpolitik und Regulierung als Treiber: So können Anleger mit Finanz-ETFs profitieren
Halbleiter-ETFs: Zwischen Trump-Zöllen und KI-Boom
Ausblick: Gerresheimer präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
HSBC-Analysten warnen vor Ende der Goldpreis-Rally
Suche...
10.07.2025 00:02:51

Korea Rate Decision On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a lit day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoK is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 2.50 percent.

Japan will release June numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting a dip 0.2 percent on month and a gain of 2.9 percent on year. That follows the 0.2 percent monthly contraction and the 3.2 percent yearly gain in May.

Malaysia will see May figures for unemployment; in April, the jobless rate was 3.0 percent.

Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Thursday for Asarnha Bucha Day and will reopen on Friday.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Almonty Industries plant NASDAQ-Listing: US-Börsengang als Wachstumstreiber
KI-Fantasie beflügelt: Clara Technologies-Aktie steigt in einer Woche um mehr als 40 %
HSBC-Analysten warnen vor Ende der Goldpreis-Rally
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Könnte der Preis jetzt auf 180.000 US Dollar steigen?
NVIDIA-Aktie steigt: Erstes Unternehmen mit über 4 Billionen Dollar Börsenwert - Aktien von Microsoft & Broadcom mit neuen Rekorden
DocMorris Aktie News: DocMorris verteuert sich am Mittwochmittag kräftig
Clara Technologies-Aktie steigt: Neue Partnerschaft sorgt für Kurssprung
Verona Pharma-Aktie mit Höhenflug: Merck & Co. übernimmt Verona Pharma für 10 Milliarden Dollar
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Aktien von Commerzbank und UniCredit fester: UniCredit wird grösster Aktionär - Kartellamt würde Übernahme wohl nicht verhindern

Top-Rankings

KW 27: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 27: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 27: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}