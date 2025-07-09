|
10.07.2025 00:02:51
Korea Rate Decision On Tap For Thursday
(RTTNews) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a lit day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoK is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 2.50 percent.
Japan will release June numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting a dip 0.2 percent on month and a gain of 2.9 percent on year. That follows the 0.2 percent monthly contraction and the 3.2 percent yearly gain in May.
Malaysia will see May figures for unemployment; in April, the jobless rate was 3.0 percent.
Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Thursday for Asarnha Bucha Day and will reopen on Friday.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleger fassen zunehmend Mut: SMI geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX schliesst über 24'500er-Marke -- Wall Street beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch mit Gewinnen. Beim DAX gab es eine Fortsetzung des Aufwärtstrends. Die US-Börsen legten am Mittwoch zu. Mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen präsentierten sich die Märkte in Fernost zur Wochenmitte.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}