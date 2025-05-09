SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

09-May-2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SoftwareOne appoints Hanspeter Schraner as new Group Chief Financial Officer

Stans, Switzerland I 9 May 2025 – SoftwareOne Holding AG (SIX: SWON), a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today announced that the company has appointed Hanspeter Schraner as its new Chief Financial Officer as of 1 June 2025. He will succeed Rodolfo Savitzky, who will leave the company, as previously announced.

Hanspeter Schraner brings more than 20 years of international senior financial leadership experience to SoftwareOne, with proven expertise in financial management and transformation, leadership and M&A across a range of industries. Most recently, he served as Group Chief Financial Officer at Heritage B Group, a privately held industrial group. Prior to that, he held Group CFO positions at Bucherer Holding, Mövenpick Holding and Carlo Gavazzi Holding, as well as senior financial roles at Forbo International and Sarna Holding.

A Swiss national, Hanspeter Schraner is a Swiss certified public accountant and holds a Master’s degree in business administration with a focus on international management from the University of St. Gallen.

Raphael Erb, CEO of SoftwareOne, said “We are very pleased to welcome Hanspeter Schraner to SoftwareOne. His extensive leadership experience in finance, combined with a strong track record in driving strategic initiatives in international organisations, makes him a valuable addition to our leadership team. My future co-CEO Melissa Mulholland and I look forward to working closely with him as we progress the integration of Crayon and SoftwareONE and execute on our growth strategy. I would also like to thank Rodolfo for his contributions to SoftwareOne and for ensuring a smooth handover to Hanspeter.”

Hanspeter Schraner added “I am excited to join SoftwareOne at such a pivotal time for the company. I look forward to working closely with Melissa and Raphael, the Board and the entire team to support SoftwareOne’s strategic growth and integration journey, and to help shape its next chapter.”



