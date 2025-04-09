Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10’888 -4.2%  SPI 14’604 -3.9%  Dow 40’608 7.9%  DAX 19’671 -3.0%  Euro 0.9380 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’622 -3.2%  Gold 3’083 3.3%  Bitcoin 71’222 10.4%  Dollar 0.8564 -0.1%  Öl 65.7 6.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Logitech2575132UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sika41879292Julius Bär10248496DocMorris4261528Adecco1213860Sunrise Communications138622040Meyer Burger Technology135706599
Top News
Alibaba als Hoffnungsträger: So will Apple in China wieder wachsen
Goldpreis in Gefahr? Analyst sieht mögliches Crash-Szenario
BYD-Aktie im Fokus: Warren Buffetts Strategie zahlt sich aus - Tesla leidet unter Absatzrückgang
Ausblick: CureVac gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Verteidigungs-ETFs verzeichnen grosses Anlegerinteresse
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

10.04.2025 01:19:42

Republic Airways First To Implement Collins Aerospace's Ascentia® Repeaters For Fleet Maintenance

(RTTNews) - Collins Aerospace, a business of RTX (RTX), Wednesday has announced a five-year agreement with Republic Airways to become the first airline to implement Ascentia Repeaters, the newest addition to the Ascentia predictive health maintenance - PHM platform.

The solution will be deployed across Republic's fleet of over 200 Embraer E-Jet 170 and 175 aircraft, joining nearly 1,300 aircraft already using the Ascentia platform.

Ascentia Repeaters uses natural language processing to clean and organize unstructured maintenance data by correcting coding and free-text entry errors. This helps identify recurring issues by clustering related reports, enabling airlines to prioritize repairs more effectively, reduce downtime, and proactively address chronic problems.

According to Collins Aerospace, Repeaters helps airlines transform fragmented maintenance logs into actionable insights, leading to improved repair effectiveness and enhanced fleet reliability. Republic Airways chose the tool for its ability to streamline maintenance processes and boost operational efficiency.

The agreement also opens the door for Republic Airways to expand capabilities over time, including access to additional predictive analytics features within the Ascentia platform.

Wednesday, RTX closed at $128.43, up 6.62%, and is currently trading slightly lower after hours at $128.25, down 0.14%, on the NYSE.

Nachrichten zu Rara Terra Minerals Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten