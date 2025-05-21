Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’420 0.5%  SPI 17’037 0.4%  Dow 42’677 -0.3%  DAX 24’036 0.4%  Euro 0.9321 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’455 0.5%  Gold 3’320 0.9%  Bitcoin 88’529 0.3%  Dollar 0.8219 -0.8%  Öl 66.1 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Neuer Ärger zwischen China und USA: China kritisiert US-Warnung vor Huawei-KI-Chips als "Mobbing"
Booking-Aktie kaum bewegt: Booking.com muss Kommissionssätze um knapp einen Viertel senken
Britisches Tech-Unternehmen mischt im Quantencomputing mit - das steckt hinter Endava
Goldpreis steigt auf Zwei-Wochen-Hoch - trotz Gegenwind vom US-Markt
Nestlé-Aktie: Nestlé will laut CEO Freixe am Mineralwassergeschäft festhalten
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

21.05.2025 08:54:47

Prosafe SE: Operational update – April 2025

Prosafe
0.60 EUR -16.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

21 May - Fleet utilisation for April 2025 was 58 per cent.   

Safe Zephyrus and Safe Eurus operated at full capacity during April, achieving 100 per cent commercial uptime.  

Safe Notos had 92 per cent commercial uptime due to required repairs. 

Safe Caledonia has been re-activated for UK contract with start 01 June. Safe Boreas is in process of being transported to Singapore ahead of contract in Australia. 

Safe Scandinavia has been sold for recycling and been delivered to the buyer.  

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com  

For further information, please contact:  

Terje Askvig, CEO 

Phone: +47?952 03 886 

Reese McNeel, CFO 

Phone: +47?415 08?186 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. 