Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center Contributes Vital Data As Part of Global Non-Profit Species360

MINNEAPOLIS, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global non-profit Species360 announced today that Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center (NBSTCC) has joined its community of zoos, aquariums, wildlife refuges, and breeding centers that curate and share vital information used to ensure the welfare of animals and conservation of species. Located on the Gulf Coast of the United States and started through grassroots community work, the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center's mission is to conserve and protect threatened and endangered sea turtles through education and partnered research.

Sweet Pea was found in Alabama in August 2017 after ingesting fishing hooks and getting entangled in fishing gear. Today she is an ambassador-in-residence for education at the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center. (Photo courtesy of NBSTCC)

As a member of global nonprofit Species360, the animal care staff at Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center will curate and manage animal care and species information using the Zoological Information Management System (ZIMS). Their animal care teams will use ZIMS to help ensure the welfare of each animal through nutrition, enrichment, and medical treatments, while also allowing its work and experiences to help inform other wildlife organizations around the world.

"We are honored to be accepted as a member of Species360. Being part of a global network of people working to improve the health and welfare of animals is a wonderful opportunity.  The NBSTCC is home to a green sea turtle, tortoises, terrapins and several aquatic animals, not only will ZIMS support our mission, but our hope is to become an integral and collaborating part of this wonderful community," said Cathy Holmes, Founder and CER Director, Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center.

More than 100 wildlife institutions in 35 countries have become members of Species360 in the past year, including Kyoto Zoo, the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (Indonesia), The Kiwi Trust, or "Kiwis for Kiwi" (New Zealand), Australian National Baboon Colony, National Aviary of Colombia, Cheetah Sanctuary (South Africa), Vancouver Aquarium of the Ocean Wise Conservation Association (Canada), St. Louis Aquarium and Mississippi Aquarium (United States), The Scientific Center of Kuwait, Tashkent Zoo (Uzbekistan), and seven leading Japanese zoos and aquariums. These institutions join long-time leaders within the Species360 community, including San Diego Zoo Global, Wildlife Conservation Society, Zoological Society of London, Wildlife Reserves Singapore, Sydney Zoo, and more.

Animal data recorded by NBSTCC staff further enhances global knowledge of species. When aggregated and analyzed worldwide, information contributed by Species360 members delivers insights that help to combat disease, identify and treat medical conditions, and improve the welfare of animals. For example, the ZIMS for Studbooks solution launched in 2018 is used by regional and international studbook coordinators, species survival program (SSP) and taxon advisory group (TAG) leaders to make informed decisions impacting the genetic diversity and health of populations.

By showcasing the unique natural resources of Northeast Florida, the NBSTCC provides visitors with knowledge they need to make a difference, within the immediate region and beyond. The conservation center impresses upon the community the importance of sea turtle conservation and the preservation of the world's marine resources for the enjoyment of future generations. Through education and hands on learning experiences, its programs inspire individuals by showing them that one person can make a difference not only locally but also globally.

More than 32,000 guests visited the center in 2019, participating in educational programs and leaving with new understanding of the role of sea turtles and other vital aspects of the ecosystem. Ongoing community support has enabled NBSTCC to add living and static exhibits that highlight local marine animals and their habitat. Its main saltwater pool is home to Sweet Pea, a green sea turtle that was not able to be returned to the Gulf of Mexico due to her injuries, and Sweet Pea has earned the love and admiration of a new generation of fans.

About Species360

Species360, a non-profit NGO and global leader in wildlife care and conservation, mobilizes a network of 1,200 aquarium, zoo, university, research and governmental members on six continents in 99 countries to improve animal welfare and species conservation. Our members address today's most urgent wildlife issues, including establishing best practices in husbandry, enrichment, medical care, welfare, reproduction, population management, and biodiversity.

Together, Species360 members curate the Zoological Information Management System (ZIMS), the world's most comprehensive open database of knowledge on more than 22,000 species. ZIMS vastly increases what is known about thousands of species, and is instrumental in identifying sustainability strategies for many of the species assessed as vulnerable, endangered, and extinct in the wild.

For more information on the Species360 Research Partner Program, go to: http://bit.ly/Species360blog

Media Contact: Mary Ellen Amodeo / mary.ellen@species360.com / 1.612.963.5797

 

Non-profit Species360 advances the care and conservation of wildlife. (PRNewsfoto/Species360)

