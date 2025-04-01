Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’598 -1.9%  SPI 16’800 -1.7%  Dow 42’002 1.0%  DAX 22’163 -1.3%  Euro 0.9552 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’248 -1.6%  Gold 3’134 0.3%  Bitcoin 73’640 1.0%  Dollar 0.8839 0.0%  Öl 75.0 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Adecco1213860Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Um 18 Uhr live: Verdienen Sie, wenn andere zittern - mit Optionen zum stabilen Einkommen
Pierer Mobility-Aktie: Millionenschwere Bankforderung zurückgewiesen
Goldpreis mit höchstem Quartalsgewinn seit 1986
Gold-Silber-Verhältnis "extrem": Ist Silber jetzt die bessere Wahl?
Adval Tech mit weniger Gewinn und neuer Strategie
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

01.04.2025 08:50:00

Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Umecrine Cognition presents promising preclinical Parkinson data at AD/PD 2025

Karolinska Development AB
0.09 EUR -0.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – April 1, 2025. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company Umecrine Cognition presents recent preclinical data showing that golexanolone reverses dopamine loss and sustains improvements of Parkinsonian symptoms at the 19th International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD) 2025, in Vienna, Austria, April 1–5th.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease hallmarked by motor symptoms and disrupted cognitive functions as well as mental health. The disorder is caused by the loss of nerve cells in the brain that produce the signaling substance dopamine, which leads to various symptoms reducing the patient’s well-being and quality of life.

Umecrine Cognition is developing a new class of drugs to alleviate cognitive symptoms. The company's drug candidate golexanolone has recently shown to improve mechanisms in the midbrain important for brain functions such as motor and cognitive behaviors that leads to dopamine loss and Parkinsonian deficits in a preclinical study in a well-established laboratory model of Parkinson’s disease.

The results from the study increase the understanding of golexanolone’s mechanism of action and support further development of the drug candidate as a potential treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

An abstract summarizing the company’s study has been accepted for presentation at the on-site paper poster session "Alpha-Synucleinopathies, Therapeutic Targets, Mechanisms for Treatment” on Friday, April 4th, as well as at the oral ePoster presentation, a virtual format for digital meeting attendees.

Karolinska Development's ownership in Umecrine Cognition amounts to 73%.


For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com 

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com


TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patient’s lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of eleven companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Karolinska Development AB (B)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten