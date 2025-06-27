Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’880 0.0%  SPI 16’462 0.1%  Dow 43’387 0.9%  DAX 23’649 0.6%  Euro 0.9370 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’244 -0.2%  Gold 3’328 -0.1%  Bitcoin 85’609 -0.7%  Dollar 0.7999 -0.6%  Öl 67.8 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156BYD1459145Sika41879292Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
Trump reduziert Beteiligung an Krypto-Firma World Liberty Financial - Kritik an Interessenkonflikten wächst
CoreWeave: Nach Kursrally droht Gegenwind durch hohe Short-Quote und Insiderverkäufe
US-Behörden beschlagnahmen 225 Millionen Dollar aus Krypto-Betrugsfall
Aktien: Welche Rechte und Pflichten Aktionäre haben
Südkoreas Präsident pro Krypto - Kommen bald Bitcoin-ETFs?
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

27.06.2025 06:00:16

Internal successor for division president of Bucher Municipal

Bucher Industries
383.65 CHF -0.76%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Bucher Industries AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Internal successor for division president of Bucher Municipal

27-Jun-2025 / 06:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement
Niederweningen, 27 June 2025 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 listing rules

Martin Starkey, an internal successor, has been appointed as the new division president of Bucher Municipal and as a member of group management of Bucher Industries with effect from 1 January 2026. He succeeds Aurelio Lemos, who will be stepping down as division president after 23 highly successful years at Bucher Industries.

Aurelio Lemos joined Bucher Hydraulics in 2003 as managing director of the Frutigen site. In 2016, he was appointed as division president of Bucher Municipal and as a member of group management of Bucher Industries. Since then, he has successfully extended Bucher Municipal’s market leadership with municipal vehicles for cleaning and clearance work. He systematically expanded the product range and advanced the development of electric vehicles. At the end of 2025, Aurelio Lemos will hand over responsibility to Martin Starkey, who previously headed the truck-mounted sweeper segment. Aurelio Lemos will be available to the company for specific tasks during the transition phase. Jacques Sanche, CEO of Bucher Industries: “Aurelio Lemos has advanced the division significantly, displaying great commitment. We are very grateful to him for this. And we are delighted that we have been able to recruit a suitable successor for division president of Bucher Municipal from within our own ranks. Martin Starkey has successfully managed the business for truck-mounted sweepers and is familiar with the opportunities and challenges.

 

Martin Starkey, 50, holds a degree in materials science and engineering from Swansea University in Wales, UK, and is a UK citizen. He has been with Bucher Municipal since 2023 and is the managing director of the truck-mounted sweeper segment in Dorking, England. Prior to that, he worked for over 20 years at Ricardo Performance Products and at Gurit in the automotive supply industry. Martin Starkey will take over as division president effective 1 January 2026 and will then become a member of Bucher Industries group management.

Contact for investors and financial analysts
Jin Wiederkehr, Investor Relations
T +41 58 750 15 50
ir@bucherindustries.com

Contact for media
Saskia Rusch, Head of Group Communications
T +41 58 750 15 40
media@bucherindustries.com

_________

Simply great machines
Bucher Industries is a global technology group with leading market positions in speciality areas of mechanical and vehicle engineering. The company’s operations include agricultural machinery, municipal vehicles, hydraulic and electronic components as well as electrohydraulic systems, manufacturing equipment for the glass container industry, equipment for processing beverages and automation solutions. The company’s shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BUCN). Further information is available at bucherindustries.com.

Additional performance measures: Internally and externally Bucher Industries uses key figures that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. The composition and calculation of the individual performance measures are set out here: bucherindustries.com/en/additional-performance-measures.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Bucher Industries AG
Murzlenstrasse 80
8166 Niederweningen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 750 15 00
E-mail: info@bucherindustries.com
Internet: www.bucherindustries.com
ISIN: CH0002432174
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2161486

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2161486  27-Jun-2025 CET/CEST