Internal successor for division president of Bucher Municipal

Martin Starkey, an internal successor, has been appointed as the new division president of Bucher Municipal and as a member of group management of Bucher Industries with effect from 1 January 2026. He succeeds Aurelio Lemos, who will be stepping down as division president after 23 highly successful years at Bucher Industries.

Aurelio Lemos joined Bucher Hydraulics in 2003 as managing director of the Frutigen site. In 2016, he was appointed as division president of Bucher Municipal and as a member of group management of Bucher Industries. Since then, he has successfully extended Bucher Municipal’s market leadership with municipal vehicles for cleaning and clearance work. He systematically expanded the product range and advanced the development of electric vehicles. At the end of 2025, Aurelio Lemos will hand over responsibility to Martin Starkey, who previously headed the truck-mounted sweeper segment. Aurelio Lemos will be available to the company for specific tasks during the transition phase. Jacques Sanche, CEO of Bucher Industries: “Aurelio Lemos has advanced the division significantly, displaying great commitment. We are very grateful to him for this. And we are delighted that we have been able to recruit a suitable successor for division president of Bucher Municipal from within our own ranks. Martin Starkey has successfully managed the business for truck-mounted sweepers and is familiar with the opportunities and challenges.

Martin Starkey, 50, holds a degree in materials science and engineering from Swansea University in Wales, UK, and is a UK citizen. He has been with Bucher Municipal since 2023 and is the managing director of the truck-mounted sweeper segment in Dorking, England. Prior to that, he worked for over 20 years at Ricardo Performance Products and at Gurit in the automotive supply industry. Martin Starkey will take over as division president effective 1 January 2026 and will then become a member of Bucher Industries group management.