Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’058 1.1%  SPI 17’275 1.1%  Dow 41’879 0.9%  DAX 23’155 0.7%  Euro 0.9615 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’446 0.8%  Gold 2’999 0.3%  Bitcoin 74’146 1.5%  Dollar 0.8811 -0.3%  Öl 71.1 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842
Top News
Cathie Wood greift zu: Bei diesem KI-Wert sieht die Starinvestorin offenbar mehr Chancen als bei der NVIDIA-Aktie
VW-Aktie: VW-Tochter Audi baut in Deutschland Jobs ab
Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 mittags in der Verlustzone
S&P 500-Handel aktuell: Gewinne im S&P 500
Dow Jones aktuell: Anleger lassen Dow Jones am Montagmittag steigen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
EVS Broadcast Equipment Aktie [Valor: 2138326 / ISIN: BE0003820371]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
17.03.2025 18:30:00

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment
37.50 EUR -0.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EVS reports update of share buyback program        

  • Liège, Belgium | March 17, 2025

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on November 25, 2024, took place between March 10 and 14, 2025:

Trade DateNumber of shares acquiredAverage price (EUR)Highest price (EUR)Lowest price (EUR)Total (EUR)Market
10-03-257,81137.306537.4037.05291,401XBRU
11-03-257,95637.340437.5037.15297,080XBRU
12-03-256,15737.614937.7037.30231,595XBRU
13-03-257,97437.715137.7537.60300,740XBRU
14-03-254,00037.587637.7537.40150,350XBRU
Total33,89837.499837.7537.051,271,168 

As of March 14, 2025, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 250,658 shares at an average price of EUR 32.4546, representing in total EUR 8,134,995.03. This corresponds to 81.35% of the announced 10 Mio€ program completed.

After aforementioned transactions, the total number of own shares amounts to 940,110 shares as of March 14, 2025 (including 776,508 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program).

All details related to the acquisition of own shares by EVS Broadcast Equipment can be found on https://evs.com/investors/share-buyback

About EVS

We create return on emotion

EVS is globally recognized as a leading provider in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Spanning the entire production process, EVS solutions are trusted by production teams worldwide to deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news to billions of viewers every day – and in real time. As we continue to expand our footprint, our dedication to sustainable growth for both our business and the industry is clearly demonstrated through our ESG strategy. This commitment is not only reflected in our results, but also in our high ratings from different agencies. Headquartered in Liège, Belgium, the company has a global presence with offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North and Latin America, employing over 700 team members and ensuring sales, training, and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. EVS is, amongst others, part of the Euronext Tech Leaders and Euronext BEL Mid indices.

Media Contacts

For more info about this press release, or to set up an interview with EVS, please contact:

Veerle De Wit – Chief Financial Officer 
Tel: +32 4 361 7004 – Email: v.dewit@evs.com

Sébastien Verlaine – Senior Brand & Corporate Communications Manager 
Tel: +32 4 361 5809 – Email: s.verlaine@evs.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten