17.06.2025 13:41:28

EQS-DD: Lenzing AG: Georg Kasperkovitz, buy

Lenzing
27.06 CHF -25.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.06.2025 / 13:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Georg
Last name(s): Kasperkovitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Lenzing AG

b) LEI
529900BKFJBI0QRDJH63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000644505

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
27.629893 EUR 18,180 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
27.6298 EUR 18,180 Units

e) Date of the transaction
17/06/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


17.06.2025 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Internet: www.lenzing.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




99430  17.06.2025 CET/CEST





