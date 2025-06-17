|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
17.06.2025 13:41:28
EQS-DD: Lenzing AG: Georg Kasperkovitz, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
17.06.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lenzing AG
|4860 Lenzing
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.lenzing.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
99430 17.06.2025 CET/CEST
