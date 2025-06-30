|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
30.06.2025 13:55:04
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG
/ Share Buyback – Weekly Report
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 13th Interim Reporting
In the period from 23 June 2025 until and including 27 June 2025 a number of 1,101,164 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 28 March 2025 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 1 April 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2025-1
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 1 April 2025 until and including 27 June 2025 amounts to 16,513,404 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
30.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.db.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2162490 30.06.2025 CET/CEST
Analysen zu Deutsche Bank AG
|25.06.25
|Deutsche Bank Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.06.25
|Deutsche Bank Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.06.25
|Deutsche Bank Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.05.25
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.25
|Deutsche Bank Overweight
|Barclays Capital
