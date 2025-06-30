EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Share Buyback – Weekly Report

Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information



30.06.2025 / 13:55 CET/CEST

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 13th Interim Reporting



In the period from 23 June 2025 until and including 27 June 2025 a number of 1,101,164 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 28 March 2025 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 1 April 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.



Shares were bought back as follows: Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average share price (Euro) 23 June 2025 530,282 23.9431 24 June 2025 145,457 24.7915 25 June 2025 144,093 24.9745 26 June 2025 141,258 25.4878 27 June 2025 140,074 25.7043

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG:



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 1 April 2025 until and including 27 June 2025 amounts to 16,513,404 shares.



