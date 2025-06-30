EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Wolford AG starts process for capital increase

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Wolford AG: Wolford AG starts process for capital increase



30-Jun-2025 / 18:17 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Management Board of Wolford AG has decided today to start the process for a capital increase, subject to the next Annual General Meeting’s approval. The capital increase is intended to provide the company with additional equity. The capital increase is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026 at the latest.



30-Jun-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com



