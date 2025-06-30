|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
30.06.2025 18:17:44
EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Wolford AG starts process for capital increase
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
The Management Board of Wolford AG has decided today to start the process for a capital increase, subject to the next Annual General Meeting’s approval. The capital increase is intended to provide the company with additional equity. The capital increase is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026 at the latest.
End of Inside Information
30-Jun-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolford AG
|Wolfordstrasse 1
|6900 Bregenz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43/5574/6900
|E-mail:
|investor@wolford.com
|Internet:
|www.wolford.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000834007
|WKN:
|83400
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2162760
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2162760 30-Jun-2025 CET/CEST
