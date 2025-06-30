Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’921 -0.5%  SPI 16’535 -0.4%  Dow 44’004 0.4%  DAX 23’910 -0.5%  Euro 0.9344 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’303 -0.4%  Gold 3’295 0.6%  Bitcoin 85’358 -1.4%  Dollar 0.7945 -0.5%  Öl 66.6 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Holcim1221405Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Amrize143013422Idorsia36346343
Top News
2. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Juni 2025: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M)-Aktie angepasst
Glencore-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Glencore im Juni mehrheitlich zum Kauf
Die Expertenmeinungen zur BP-Aktie im Juni 2025
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.06.2025 18:17:44

EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Wolford AG starts process for capital increase

Wolford
3.62 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Wolford AG: Wolford AG starts process for capital increase

30-Jun-2025 / 18:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Management Board of Wolford AG has decided today to start the process for a capital increase, subject to the next Annual General Meeting’s approval. The capital increase is intended to provide the company with additional equity. The capital increase is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026 at the latest.
 


End of Inside Information

30-Jun-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Wolford AG
Wolfordstrasse 1
6900 Bregenz
Austria
Phone: +43/5574/6900
E-mail: investor@wolford.com
Internet: www.wolford.com
ISIN: AT0000834007
WKN: 83400
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2162760

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2162760  30-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Wolford AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten