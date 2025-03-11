Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
11.03.2025 21:24:35

EQS-Adhoc: 3U publishes preliminary figures for the 2024 financial year as well as sales and earnings forecast for 2025

3U
2.76 CHF -48.45%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: 3U HOLDING AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Preliminary Results
3U publishes preliminary figures for the 2024 financial year as well as sales and earnings forecast for 2025

11-March-2025 / 21:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

3U publishes preliminary figures for the 2024 financial year as well as sales and earnings forecast for 2025

The Management Board of 3U HOLDING AG (ISIN DE0005167902; ticker: UUU) today approved the planning for the 2025 financial year. Accordingly, 3U HOLDING AG expects total revenues in a range of EUR 62 million to EUR 66 million for the 2025 financial year, excluding any future acquisitions. In terms of operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, the Group management expects EBITDA to be balanced in 2025.
Based on preliminary, as yet unaudited figures for the 2024 financial year, the Executive Board expects sales of around EUR 55.8 million in the 2024 financial year (compared to the most recent forecast of at least EUR 55 million). According to preliminary calculations, Group EBITDA in 2024 was around EUR 3.8 million. The preliminary EBITDA margin in the 2024 financial year amounts to 6.8 per cent and is therefore well above the most recently communicated forecast bandwidth of 4% to 5%.
The company intends to publish the final audited figures for the 2024 financial year on 28 March 2025.

This announcement can contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and certain assumptions of the management of the Group. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can cause the actual results, the financial situation, the development or the performance of the company to be materially different from the announced forward-looking statements. Such factors can be, among others, geopolitical conflicts, pandemic diseases, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products or the change of the business strategy. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements in the light of future developments.

Contact:
Thomas Fritsche
Leitung Unternehmenskommunikation & Investor Relations
3U HOLDING AG
Zu den Sandbeeten 1b
D-35043 Marburg
Tel.: + 49 (0)6421 999-1200
Fax: + 49 (0)6421 999-1222
Email: IR@3U.net
www.3u.net


End of Inside Information

11-March-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: 3U HOLDING AG
Zu den Sandbeeten 1b
35043 Marburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6421/999-1200
Fax: +49 (0)6421/999-1222
E-mail: IR@3U.net
Internet: www.3u.net
ISIN: DE0005167902
WKN: 516790
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2099032

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2099032  11-March-2025 CET/CEST

