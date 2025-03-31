Disclosure of Voting Rights in IDEX Biometrics to Chair, Morten Opstad – 31 March 2025

At the close of business on 31 March 2025, Morten Opstad, chair of the board of IDEX Biometrics, held the following voting rights in IDEX, for the extraordinary general meeting on 11 April 2025.

Total 63,760,705 shares or 7.37% of the share capital and votes, including shares held by Mr. Opstad and close relations.

Some of the proxies may include voting instructions.





Contact persons

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +47 918 00186

Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel.: +47 950 92322

E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com





About this notice

This notice was issued by Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, on 31 March 2024 at 21:15 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.