Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’598 -1.9%  SPI 16’800 -1.7%  Dow 42’051 1.1%  DAX 22’163 -1.3%  Euro 0.9567 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’248 -1.6%  Gold 3’124 1.3%  Bitcoin 73’025 0.7%  Dollar 0.8842 0.4%  Öl 74.7 1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Tesla11448018Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Tesla-Aktie tiefrot: Mehrere Teslas brennen in Rom
1. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Diese Kryptowährungen besitzt Binance-Gründer Changpeng Zhao - Aufregung unter Bitcoin-Fans
Franken gibt zu Euro und Dollar etwas nach - Das sind die Gründe
Marktbericht für Rohstoffe: Gaspreis, Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. aktuell
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs Aktie 131840578 / NO0013107490

Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

31.03.2025 21:15:00

Disclosure of Voting Rights in IDEX Biometrics to Chair, Morten Opstad – 31 March 2025

IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs
0.00 EUR -8.51%
Kaufen Verkaufen

At the close of business on 31 March 2025, Morten Opstad, chair of the board of IDEX Biometrics, held the following voting rights in IDEX, for the extraordinary general meeting on 11 April 2025.

Total 63,760,705 shares or 7.37% of the share capital and votes, including shares held by Mr. Opstad and close relations.

Some of the proxies may include voting instructions.


Contact persons
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +47 918 00186
Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel.: +47 950 92322
E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com


About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity.  Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com (http://www.idexbiometrics.com)

About this notice
This notice was issued by Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, on 31 March 2024 at 21:15 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Nachrichten zu IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten