02.05.2025 17:45:00

Bouygues: Monthly disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights

Bouygues
36.56 CHF 1.38%
 REGULATED INFORMATION 

MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Paris, 02/05/2025

Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

 

Date

  		 

Shares

  		 

Voting rights
 

Theoretical (1) 		 

Exercisable (2)
30 April 2025 379,208,202 487,396,094 485,241,607

(1)  In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.


(2)  For information purposes only, this number has been calculated net of the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

The information is also available in the "Regulated Information" section of the Bouygues website.

BOUYGUES SA
A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €378,957,797
Registered office: 32, avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Reg No. 572 015 246 Paris - I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

