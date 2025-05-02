|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
02.05.2025 17:45:00
Bouygues: Monthly disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights
REGULATED INFORMATION
MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS
Paris, 02/05/2025
Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation
|
Date
|
Shares
|
Voting rights
|
Theoretical (1)
|
Exercisable (2)
|30 April 2025
|379,208,202
|487,396,094
|485,241,607
(1) In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.
(2) For information purposes only, this number has been calculated net of the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.
The information is also available in the "Regulated Information" section of the Bouygues website.
BOUYGUES SA
A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €378,957,797
Registered office: 32, avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Reg No. 572 015 246 Paris - I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Bouygues S.A.
|
10:02
|CAC 40-Titel Bouygues-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Bouygues-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
29.04.25
|Börse Paris: CAC 40 notiert zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
29.04.25
|Schwacher Wochentag in Paris: CAC 40 nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
29.04.25
|Euronext-Handel CAC 40 fällt zurück (finanzen.ch)
|
29.04.25