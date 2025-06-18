Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
18.06.2025 18:30:13

Avolta extends retail contract with Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte (OMA) in Mexico

Avolta
42.71 CHF 0.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta extends retail contract with Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte (OMA) in Mexico

18.06.2025 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Leading global travel retail and food & beverage player Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has secured a nine-year contract extension in Mexico, reinforcing its longstanding presence and commitment to the region and renewing its established partnership with OMA. The agreement covers 15 retail stores spanning a combined floor space of more than 3,000 m2 across four major airports: Monterrey, Mazatlán, Acapulco, and Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo. 

Active in Mexico since 1999, Avolta has expanded its footprint over the years through new openings and refurbishments of its expansive walk-through duty-free stores, offering a more seamless and engaging shopping experience.
 
With the integration of a distinct sense of place, the updated stores celebrate the Mexican culture and craftmanship, showcasing local products, cuisine, and souvenirs. The result is a retail environment that not only delights travelers but also strengthens the visibility and impact of partner brands.

Enrique Urioste, President and CEO, LATAM & Caribbean, Avolta, commented: "We are thankful to Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte and proudly announce the extension of our partnership, a collaboration that has been mutually successful for the past 25+ years and is now set to continue. As we journey towards our Destination 2027 strategy, we continue to provide travelers with premium experiences and exceptional services, based on a deep understanding of our stakeholders’ needs and market trends." 

Ricardo Dueñas, CEO of OMA, noted: “Avolta has been a key partner for the group, delivering products that enhance the travel experience for our passengers at our airports. The continuity of this collaboration is crucial for us, as both companies strive to evolve in line with the dynamic travel market, ensuring we meet the needs of travelers today and tomorrow.”

 

For further information:

CONTACT
 

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens
   
Global Head
Investor Relations		 Director Corporate 
Communications
Phone : +44 7543 800 405  Phone : +31 6 28 19 88 28 
rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net
   

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Avolta AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: https://www.avoltaworld.com/
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2157434

 
End of News EQS News Service

2157434  18.06.2025 CET/CEST